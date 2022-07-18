Glove de Pedreiro says he lied to Neymar and reveals threat

Credit: Reproduction / Globo

The young influencer Iran Ferreira, known by the artistic name Luva de Pedreiro, revealed this Sunday (17) that he was forced to lie by Neymar. The order came directly from Allan Jesus, his former manager, after being asked why his agency’s name was on the 100,000-subscriber sign on YouTube.

Typically, only the influencer’s name (or channel name in some cases) appears written on these commemorative plaques.

Luva de Pedreiro was approached by Neymar and had to send an audio lying to the PSG striker.

“(Allan Jesus) went to tell me to call Neymar. Send an audio to say there was another card (from Youtube). To lie to Neymar. He told me to send it (the audio). He said it was going to end”, said Iran, in an interview with Fantástico aired this Sunday (17) on TV Globo after a court injunction that prohibited the broadcasting of the report two weeks ago.

Allan Jesus, ex-manager of Luva de Pedreiro, is denied

In response, Allan Jesus stated that he only asked to let Neymar know that other plates would arrive only with the Luva de Pedreiro brand. He was waiting for Iran’s possible new home to be ready to give as a gift to the influencer.

However, in contact with the Globo report, Youtube stated that it is not possible to send the plaque of 100,000 subscribers more than once to the same channel, denying the version of businessman Allan Jesus in the sequence.

Finally, Globo says that a meeting between the two parties should take place in court soon. Until then, Luva de Pedreiro must fulfill the commitments of when it was managed by Allan Jesus and the new ones, now that it is managed by a company that has as one of the partners the former futsal player Falcão. The contractual fine is R$ 5 million and 200 thousand.