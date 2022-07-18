Glove de Pedreiro says that Allan Jesus asked influencer to lie to Neymar about Youtube sign

After two weeks, Globo released excerpts from Luva de Pedreiro’s interview barred by Justice through an injunction achieved by the influencer’s former manager. In the report, Luva says that the businessman asked Iran to lie to Neymar about a Youtube sign.

after the meeting he had with Luva, Neymar was intrigued by Iran’s Youtube board that contains Allan’s company name, instead of exclusively containing the influencer’s name.

– (Allan) went to tell me to call Neymar. Send an audio to say there was another card (from Youtube). To lie to Neymar. He told me to send it (the audio). He said it would all end – Iran said.

Allan Jesus stated that he asked Iran to talk to Neymar about the possibility of sending other plates by Youtube, which, according to Globo, was denied by the media company, which would have said that the company only provides one plate.

Allan said on Instagram this Sunday that he made the request in court for the interview to be released with his version. Globo, however, said that the businessman was invited at the time, but withdrew at the last minute and decided to go to court.