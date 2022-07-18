Glove de Pedreiro will pay R$ 10,000 a day in fine to ex-businessman

Last Friday, the 15th, Judge Flávia Viveiros de Castro, of the 2nd Civil Court of Barra, determined that Iran Ferreira, 20, known as Luva de Pedreiro, must pay a daily fine of R$ 10 thousand to the former businessman. , Allan Jesus, until they reach an agreement on the contract.

The contract signed between Luva and Allan must be fulfilled by July 24, 2022 and provides for a million-dollar fine in the event of contractual termination.

Credit: Playback/Instagram - Iran and Allan de Jesus, owner of ASJ Consultoria

Allan stated that he has a contract with Luva de Pedreiro until 2026 and that he learned about the case through the press and social networks, but that he had not been informed, at that time, of the contractual termination.

“If any of the parties effectively wishes to terminate the current contract, in addition to respecting the form agreed to do so, they must officially inform the other of their decision,” he wrote last Wednesday, 22.

“The only thing we have is evidence spread across the internet and news that would account for an alleged new agency, which in theory could constitute a breach of exclusivity.”

Allan also stated that he would open “to those entitled to all contracts, documents, extracts and whatever else is necessary”.

“The truth, as always, will prevail,” he added.

In the same week, it was revealed that the businessman tried to buy four apartments and that he would be acquiring a fifth property, valued at R$ 8 million, in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio.

In less than 24 hours of the announcement of the break, the influencer returned to publish on the networks without commenting on what happened. The video featured football pitches with the caption: “Thank God Dad.”

He would have hired a new agency to take care of his career. According to the new entrepreneurs, the influencer’s two bank accounts had a movement of R$ 7,500 in 2022.

Who is Mason’s Glove

Iran Ferreira was born in the city of Quijingue, a municipality in Bahia, 322 kilometers from Salvador. He performed small jobs in the region and started making videos with football pitches on a field in the city’s floodplain. Luva has over 14 million followers on Instagram and another 17 million on TikTok.

Credit: Playback/Instagram - Mason's Glove and Camila Cabello

Glova de Pedreiro, a reference to the equipment used by the influencer, became famous for his good humor, for frequently crossing himself and for his catchphrases: “Receba!”, “Thanks to God, father” and “Brazilians are the best in the world”.

The young man’s videos won the world and conquered great names in world football, such as Neymar, Nenê, Serge Gnabry and Kimmich. Cristiano Ronaldo’s son also follows the Bahian’s bids on social media.