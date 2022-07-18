Glove of bricklayer and ex-agent give versions of fight after injunction

Exactly two weeks after the interview with Iran Ferreira, known as ‘Luva de Pedreiro’, had excerpts cut due to a court injunction, TV Globo showed the full content on ‘Fantástico’ today (17th). The material also featured new testimonials from the influencer and his former manager, Allan Jesus, with versions about the controversial breakup between them.

Before showing the report, the program brought in other influencers and entrepreneurs to comment on the contracts signed in this market. According to the experts consulted, agents receive, on average, 20 to 40% of the clients’ fees. In the case of Luva and Allan, the amounts are split half and half. In addition, there is a unilateral fine of BRL 5.2 million in the event of termination.

After this introduction, ‘Fantástico’ revealed the parts that were prevented by the injunction. The court decision prohibited the disclosure of confidential information about the contract, as well as any manifestation that could be understood as hate speech. Since the end of last month, Allan claims he has been receiving death threats.

In the parts that did not air on June 3, the influencer’s father said the “money never came” for the family. Luva corroborated, adding that Allan treated him “like a prisoner”, making promises and demanding production of content in large quantities for social networks.

“He [Allan] he said he was going to build the house, and nothing. He said it was to record content all the time, he wanted quantity. He treated me like a prisoner,” Iran said.

Allan, who had given up on being interviewed by the program at the beginning of the month, justified that he filed the injunction because of the messages he was receiving. “I was being threatened with death. My personal data was leaked, I had to ask for help, ask for help”, he explained.

The ex-manager added that they only signed the contract in March, with transparency and with Iran’s father and mother. Following, he presented an old audio in which he explained the deal to the influencer. “Everything that we earn in money will be transferred, your part, half of everything. And we will give an account, we will tell you how much came in, how much went out”, he said.

“I was careful to first explain to all of them how it would work”, he added. When asked if he had lawyers present at the time, he denied it. “No, I read the contract with Iran, he is extremely intelligent and knows how to read”, he replied.

The Fantástico report also heard Iran’s sister. She said that he barely knows how to read and write and that she was responsible for writing the captions for her brother’s posts. In the interview, Iran said that she studied until the seventh grade.

Unilateral fine of BRL 5.2 million

About the document signed between them, which contains a fine only in the event of termination by the influencer, Allan Jesus stated that he considers it to be a balanced contract. “Absolutely. For example, the contract I have with my other content creator is the same as Iran,” he claimed.

On June 24, a report by the UOL Esporte pointed out, based on data obtained from the Board of Trade of the State of Rio de Janeiro, that the influencer does not have full control of the company created to manage his career and the resources obtained in advertising contracts.

Iran Ferreira’s slice in ‘Cara da Luva de Pedreiro Artistic Productions SPE LTDA’ is 45%, while Allan Jesus and fellow influencer Victor Melo together account for 55% of the company.

Mayara Cristina Neves de Paula, the first lawyer sought by Luva, said that they tried to halve the term of the contract, which is valid for four years. In addition, according to her, they wanted to transform the unilateral fine into a bilateral one “to be more balanced”.

This agreement with the changes, however, was not signed. Allan even got into trouble when answering about it. “There is a contract that was amended for the fine to be bilateral. This contract was not signed, but we made changes that are valid,” he said.

When asked if the changes would be valid even without the signature, he looked at a third person accompanying him, who was not revealed, and then confirmed. The lawyer, in turn, denied. “We didn’t come to a final agreement, so there was no signature, no change, nothing,” she assured.

money in the account

According to Luva’s testimony, the former agent “kept promising a lot”, but did almost nothing. Allan Jesus, in his defense, said that Iran has access to two Individual accounts. “When he said he needed ‘R$ X’ to buy something, I gave it,” he declared.

When asked if the influencer always needed to ask for money, he deflected it. “Look, he never lacked for anything. He has a schedule that we need to respect, for receiving”, he replied.

The former businessman also said that they have “about R$ 2.2 million” to receive, which will be paid from July.

“Yesterday, three payment orders have already been dropped, and Iran has already been communicated. The bank account of all advertising contracts is the account of the company he is a partner. So, transparency is present all the time”, he revealed.

Luva, in turn, denied knowing about the existence of accounts, nor that the contract’s fine was more than R$5 million.

closeness to family

Another topic addressed in the interviews was about Iran’s relationship with her family. According to the influencer’s sister, Allan said that family members were getting closer because of the 20-year-old’s fame.

Luva confirmed, saying that he listened “to get away from the family because it hindered his career”.

Allan defended himself once again, saying that the parents’ participation in the negotiations invalidated the accusation. “How am I going to ban [contato com a família] if, from the first time, the parents participated? They always came to Rio and came back to Bahia with us,” he said.

youtube board

The plaque that Iran received in April, after surpassing 100,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel, generated controversy on social media. That’s because the account of Allan Jesus’ company name appeared prominently in the tribute. This would even have been a subject addressed by Neymar when the ace met with Luva.

According to the influencer, he was forced to lie to the shirt number 10 of the Brazilian team and say that there was another plate, on which only the name of Iran appeared. “He [Allan] went running to tell me to call Neymar, send an audio, saying there was another sign. To lie to send him. He sent me, he said it was all over,” he claimed.

Allan gave another version of the episode, saying he asked Iran to just explain. “Suddenly [Neymar] don’t know which YouTube board may have multiple. We were going to ask only for him when Iran moved into the new house,” he said.

‘Fantastic’ contacted YouTube, which claimed to provide only one plaque.

Change of business owner after troubled relationship

The controversies between the influencer and his former manager began on the 20th, when Iran said he would take a break from his career during a live on Instagram. The next day, he stopped following Allan Jesus on social media, fueling rumors of a breakup between them.

The situation became even more complicated after the website Metrópoles revealed that Luva had a turnover of just R$7,500 in two bank accounts, amounts considered negligible due to his sponsorships and the reach of his social media accounts. The vehicle also brought images of the humble home where the young man lived.

After the breakup, the controversies gained even more episodes. Even after Luva announced that Falcão, one of the greatest players in futsal history, started to manage his career.

After the exchange of agents, Iran celebrated the deal and the “freedom”. More recently, he moved from his home in Quijingue, in the interior of Bahia, to a mansion on the coast of Pernambuco.