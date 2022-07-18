Glove Troop! Goalkeeper and ‘waiter’ of the influencer are also booming on social media – Sports

the success of Iran Ferreira, better known as the guy with the Pedreiro Glove, is not restricted to just the 20-year-old influencer. Its partners in video productions, Rainan Silva and Maycon Passos, have also been gaining space on social networks and have already accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers on the internet.

Rainan, the “waiter” of the Glova de Pedreiro videos, is the one who crosses the balls for the young man’s well-aimed kicks. On Instagram alone, the young man has 164,000 followers. Maycon already accumulates even more fans. The goalkeeper, who publishes videos of the saves he makes, shows that Iran’s shots do not always enter the goal and he has even more followers on the social network: 286 thousand.





The two young people, so important to Iran Ferreira’s success, have the gratitude of the boy who conquered the world through the simplicity of being, so much so that both were invited to move, together with Iran’s family, to the influencer’s new home, in the luxurious district of Cabo de Santo Agostinho, the “Barra da Tijuca” of Pernambuco.





Like Iran, Rainan and Maycon also came from humble Quijingue, in the interior of Bahia. Maycon, Luva’s goalkeeper, had the desire to become a professional and was able to fulfill part of the dream when he was invited by Sport, the boy’s heart club, for a training period at Ilha do Retiro. The boy even published in his networks some moments lived in Leão.







The Luva cruiser also shows that he has skill in the videos. Rainan is responsible for throwing the balls for Luva to put on a show, but anyone who thinks the task is simple is wrong. The boy makes throws of more than 20 meters very easily, always putting the ball at his friend’s feet.



Glove Troop

In April, Iran Ferreira even created, together with former businessman Allan Jesus, a YouTube channel entitled ‘Tropa do Luva’. The intention was to give more prominence to the two friends in the creation of content.

Currently, after breaking up with Allan Jesus and ASJ Consultoria, Luva and his two “partners” are managed by the former player and futsal legend Falcão.







