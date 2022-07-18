Government of Minas announces reduction in ICMS for ethanol – Politica

fuel pump
Government of Minas announced reduction of ICMS this morning (18/7) (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) announced this Monday (7/18) that the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Provision of Services) on ethanol in Minas Gerais will be reduced from 16% to 9%. The change in the rate takes effect today.

The statement was made by the governor via Twitter. According to Zema, the initiative will ease the pockets of miners and maintain the competitiveness of biofuel, “an important generator of jobs in our state.”

Earlier this month, Zema had already decreed the reduction of ICMS on gasoline, electricity, telephone and internet services in the state, which had an impact on prices for consumers.

In Belo Horizonte, gasoline was reduced by 19.99% compared to the month of June, as indicated by the survey on the website Mining Market. With the drop in fuel prices, ethanol was no longer viable for consumers. When comparing the average prices, ethanol corresponded to 79% of the average price of regular gasoline.

