Gretchen’s son has updated health status after serious accident

The singer went public and spoke about the state of her son’s health after the accident

This past weekend, singer Gretchen used social media to update the public about her son’s health status, Gab Miranda, who was in a serious car accident. He was in the city of Brussels, capital of Belgium, when he lost control of his car on a highway during the early hours of Friday (15).

On her Instagram, Gretchen spoke about her son’s health, informing her followers that Gab Miranda was already at home and recovering from the scare. At the time, she thanked him for the “deliverance”, because the accident was serious.

“Guys, calm down. He [Gab Miranda] is fine and is now home… it was a great release because we are very protected and strong”, said the singer through her Instagram account.

RELEASE

According to information provided by the press office, Gab Miranda was returning from a show at the Covote Clube, located in the Belgian capital, when another vehicle collided with his car. Gretchen’s son’s car “rolled over three times” and, luckily, he managed to get out of the interior before it was hit by other cars behind it.

Upon being rescued, Gab Miranda was taken to the hospital and underwent tests, he was under observation until Saturday (16), where he underwent a battery of tests and was released with only bruises on his body, without further compromising his physical integrity. .

Joelma, after years of separation, breaks the silence and exposes the decision she made about Ximbinha: “I took the weight off” Antônio Fagundes has an exposed partner, he doesn’t shut up after years of relationship and admits: “He likes me” “Reasons to love you”, declares himself a gay actor from the Pantanal to his husband and they assume what they decided: “Elect”