Gretchen’s son suffers car accident in Belgium: ‘Rise from the ashes’ – Entertainment

Gretchen reassured fans last Saturday night (16) after her son, Gabriel Miranda, was in a car accident in Belgium. According to the singer’s publicist, he had an accident around 4 am, after returning from a performance in Brussels.

The official note published on Gab's profile said that the car flipped three times: "At the same moment, even though he was injured, the singer managed to get out of the vehicle. Another car was coming from behind and collided with his vehicle at the scene of the accident. to the hospital".







However, Gretchen said that her son is now well and at home: “He only suffered a few bruises. We are a very armored and strong family. We are protected by God.”

“He’s going to get a mother’s lap to improve this fright he went through. If you see the picture of the car… He’s a phoenix. He rose from the ashes”, added Gretchen.

After the message from his mother, Gabriel used social media to talk about the accident: “It was a scare. Car is material, we can do it again. It’s important to be well. I’m in one piece, I was discharged and I’m resting. My knee is swollen and I have some bruises on my body. Everyone involved in the accident is fine.”

This Sunday (17), the singer shared more photos of the accident and thanked him for being alive. Look:










