‘He represents me like no one else’

In the air like the Regina village from “Cara e courage”, Honey Lisbon launched in recent weeks the audiobook of Rita Lee’s autobiography, in which she recorded her voice alongside journalist Guilherme Samora, available on the Skeelo platform. His casting of the actress was a special request from the singer.

See more: Read the full article with Mel Lisboa here

The relationship between them began when the actress played the singer in the musical “Rita Lee lives next door”, from 2014 to 2016.

— Rita went to watch, from then on our bond became more and more cohesive and stronger. It’s an honor to have that on my resume. It marked me deeply, it marked my life. That’s why we also go together, in a way. It was a watershed moment in my career in general and in my history in theater in São Paulo — says Mel, who keeps in touch with the ex-mutant: — She’s a recluse, she stays in her corner. But we’re very tuned in, it’s impressive. We talk a few times by text. But I don’t get disturbed either (laughs). She has a way that I respect a lot. I’m an unconditional fan. She is unique, she has nothing and no one like Rita Lee.

Mel Lisboa in the theater as Rita Lee and the singer in real life Photo: Luciano Alves / Publicity and Reproduction / Instagram

But if Mel prefers not to disturb the Queen of Rock, Canal Extra didn’t do the same. Without any inconvenience, however, Rita soon answered our question and did not spare praise for the actress, justifying why he wanted her as the voice of his autobiography.

— Mel Lisboa is the one who represents me like no one else. In the play, she portrayed me beautifully and now narrating my audiobook! This girl, in addition to being beautiful, is a beast as an actress, singer and storyteller — sums up the sweet vampire, celebrating hearing her own story with a honey flavor.

Photoshoot credits

Photos: Gulherme Lima

Production: Samantha Szczerb

Beauty: Alena Bevilacqua

Thanks:

Julieta de Serpa Art and Culture House

Aline Vervan

Hit Poem

Miss Lady

seghetto

skipper

corporeum