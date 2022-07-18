Hospital rape victims relive their own pain after anesthesiologist arrest

At the age of 21, Maria (not her real name) had been admitted to the Pedro II Municipal Hospital, in Santa Cruz, for the delivery of her second child. A series of complications after the boy’s birth, however, led the woman to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she began to fight for her life. About two weeks later, the physical ordeal added to a trauma that, almost a decade later, she still carries. Abused by a nursing technician in 2013, the young woman has seen all the suffering associated with the crime emerge with force in recent days, after anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, was arrested in the act for raping a pregnant woman at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida. Studart, in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense.

“When I saw the news, the first thing I thought was, ‘Is this still happening, my God? Again?” And, at the same time, all the sensation of the time returned. All the anguish. It’s a sadness that I still carry in me, and I don’t know if that will change one day,” says Maria, whose voice still chokes when turning over those memories.

Affected by a severe generalized infection — which she credits to a medical error, discussed in a lawsuit against the City of Rio that runs until today — the young woman had, days before, had her uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries removed. It was dawn and, in excruciating pain, Maria was screaming in pain in an almost empty ICU. A professional approached and said he would examine her and then get a remedy.

“I believed it, thanked God that someone had come. Then he started to smooth me all over, ran his hand over my breasts, caressed me. And he got to the private parts – remembers Maria. “By that time, in the hospital for a long time, I knew exactly the difference between an exam and that. It was 20 minutes of this, and he didn’t even get the medicine afterwards. From then on, I was afraid of the hospital. Even though I was in pain, I just didn’t call anyone, because I was afraid it would happen again.

‘Distressed patient’

Maria told about the attack to her then partner and to some close relatives. Communicating the serious complaint, the hospital improvised a bed for the young woman in the “red room”, the gateway for serious patients, but did not contact any authority.

The case only came to light when an inspection by the Public Prosecutor’s Office found the patient’s location strange, who had myocarditis (inflammation in the heart muscle) and should be in the ICU. It was up to Maria’s companion to inform that she herself did not want to return to the intensive care unit due to the rape. “The patient was visibly distressed,” prosecutors wrote in reporting the inspection results.

The Municipal Health Department reported that it “values ​​humanized care”, that it “treats any possible complaint with due seriousness” and that the management of Pedro II “took the appropriate administrative measures at the time, removing the accused professional and making itself available to collaborate with what was requested”. Almost a semester after the fact, however, the press reported that the nursing technician had not even been heard in the internal investigation opened by the OS that managed the hospital, which also took months to pass the employee’s identification to the police and the MP.

Giovanni Bezerra, on the other hand, was only unmasked because the nursing team, suspicious of the anesthesiologist’s attitude, decided to film him with a hidden cell phone, which recorded the abuse. Police believe that, until caught, the doctor may have claimed more than 50 victims.

— The ideal would be to have cameras in all these environments, with adequate protection in the data stored to preserve privacy. It is a fundamental tool of investigation and intimidation so that such facts do not occur. We have several emblematic cases in which, in this situation of extreme vulnerability, as in an anesthesia, the woman is even more subject to violence – defends Luciana Terra Villar, one of the legal leaders of the Justiceiras and #MeTooBrasil movements.

no ending

Without evidence as compelling as a video, holding perpetrators accountable often becomes another ordeal for the victim. Maria was only called to testify more than a year after the rape. At the police station, she heard from an agent that “the nurse was gay” and had a “great track record”. Since then, she has never been informed of any further developments. The Civil Police did not respond to the outcome of the investigation.

“I even found out his address on my own, went over there, saw his clothes on the line. It made me sick to my stomach, but what could I do? — vents Maria, who today, at 31, has stopped working due to countless medical problems resulting from the period in hospital, which also left her infertile: — Looking back, I regret not having done more, talked more, denounced more force. No woman deserves to go through that, especially in a hospital.

Young woman was abused when she was an intern at a military hospital Photo: Hermes de Paula

It is not just for patients that the hospital environment can be hostile. In October 2019, Carla (not her real name), then 17 years old, was waiting for the start of the internship that she had been doing daily for a month at the Galeão Air Force Hospital. Taken by the supervisor of the technical course to check on a patient in a coma, the young woman says she was abused by the sergeant and nursing technician in the empty room:

“He started talking about how much he liked me, that he wanted to marry me. Then he held me, tried to forcefully kiss me and rubbed my ass. I managed to run away and locked myself in the bathroom.

The soldier was arrested by the day officer and ended up discharged from the Armed Forces in the same month. The case was registered at the 37th DP (Ilha do Governador), which reported that, almost three years later, the investigation is “in progress”.

In addition, an ethical disciplinary process was opened at the Rio Regional Nursing Council. In his defense, the professional, who has been trying to overturn the internal investigation in court, denied the accusations and stated that it was the student who looked at him “in a strange way”, even asking “if he had a girlfriend”. He also claimed to have a habit of calling everyone affectionately, as “my love”.

“Hospital is a place to be cared for and protected, and what happened to me was the opposite of that. Unfortunately, the consequences of a crime like this only fall on the victims: we have to go to therapy, leave the place, we are traumatized for life. While men are still powerful, everyone doubts our word,” says the young woman, who left the internship and started working as a nanny, precisely because she could no longer bear the idea of ​​going to hospitals.

male victim

By searching cases in case records, EXTRA found several other rapes in hospitals in which victims did not want to relive the trauma, or it was not possible to locate those involved. One of the complaints deals with an episode that took place in 2008, when a psychiatric patient, a virgin at the time, was convinced to have sex by a soldier who was also hospitalized at the Central Hospital of the Air Force, in Rio Comprido.

The Civil Police reported having referred the case to the Military Justice, but did not detail whether there were arrests or indictments, nor whether the investigation found the responsibility of the unit’s employees. The Air Force did not respond to questions.

In November 2015, the abuse took place in a private hospital and the victim was a man. Sleepy and still “under anesthesia”, the patient woke up with “an unidentified employee”, wearing a “white coat”, performing oral sex on him. The Civil Police, once again, did not explain the end of the investigation opened in the 10th DP (Botafogo).