Hospital suspends services for assault on doctors

Manoel Gonalves Hospital Emergency Room (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) The Emergency Room at Hospital Manoel Gonalves (HMG), in Itana, a city in the Midwest of Minas Gerais, suspended care that is not classified as urgent and emergency, due to the aggression suffered by two on-duty workers during the early hours of Sunday (17/17). 7).

The municipality of Itana, responsible for the maintenance of the Emergency Room, issued a rejection note.

The representative of the surgeons at the hospital asks for the safety of the work team. The Hospital Manoel Gonalves will only officially manifest itself on Monday (18).

According to the Occurrence Bulletin, the case took place around 0:20 am this Sunday, when the son of the woman identified as the doctor’s aggressor would have been admitted to the Emergency Room of the Manoel Gonalves Hospital with abdominal pain.

According to the doctors, the patient would have to be seen by a General Clinic and only then, if necessary, be seen by a surgeon.

However, the patient’s mother would not have accepted this situation and went to the doctors’ quarters demanding that her son be immediately seen by a surgeon.

At that moment, an argument broke out and two doctors were attacked by the 36-year-old woman, one of whom suffered bruises on his face and his glasses were broken. The other had bruises on his neck.

The woman did not suffer any type of injury, according to the OR, although she claims that she was attacked by the doctors and only defended herself.

As a result of the attack, Hospital Manoel Gonalves, which in addition to Itana serves people from Piracema, Itatiaiuu and Itaguara, issued a note suspending, for an indefinite period, the care of all patients who do not meet the criteria of Urgency and Emergency.

“Due to the aggression suffered by the doctors of this unit this morning, for reasons of safety of the clinical staff and of all the employees, the consultations (Sic) of white, blue and green cards are suspended until the situation is resolved. Only patients with urgent and emergency criteria will be treated”, informed Hospital Manoel Gonalves.

wanted by State of Minesthe institution said, through the press office, that it will only officially pronounce on the matter on Monday (18).

The Surgical Clinic Coordinator at the hospital, Dr. Marcelo de Souza Marques, recorded a video in which he speaks on behalf of the institution’s surgeons and asks the work team for safety.

“We hope that this fact leads to developments that are capable of improving the conditions of professional practice in the hospital. That the authorities related to health in the municipality, Secretary of State for Health, Mayor, CRM and Public Ministry be called”, said the surgeon.

He still asks for support from the population for the doctors at HMG. “We hope that public opinion will support us so that we have the security conditions to continue to offer our important role in society”, added the doctor in his speech in video that circulates on the city’s social networks.

The municipality of Itana, responsible for the maintenance of the Emergency Room at Hospital Manoel Gonalves, issued a note of repudiation regarding the aggression suffered by the doctors.

According to the public administration, the safety of the medical team is the responsibility of the hospital, and will require action.

“Hospital management will be contacted so that urgent and effective measures can be taken to increase the safety of professionals working in the Emergency Room,” the city government said in a statement.

Check out the full text of the Repdio Note from the Municipality of Itana:

“The Municipality of Itana regrets the unjustified aggression suffered by the general surgery on duty, within the premises of the Municipal Emergency Room, during the night shift yesterday, Saturday, 07/16.

The aggressor was identified and led by the military police to the police station and was later released, returning to the Emergency Room.

Nothing justifies violence, especially with regard to professionals who are on the front lines of serving the population.

The hospital’s management will be called upon to take urgent and effective measures to increase the safety of professionals working in the Emergency Room.”