How Bombonera reacted to yet another penalty missed by Benedetto

It looked like a movie scene. Of those very tragicomic ones, by Ricardo Darín, Diego Peretti or Guillermo Francella — three of the best-known Argentine actors in Brazil. Boca Juniors hosted Talleres at the full Bombonera on Saturday (16) at night, and at 6 minutes into the first half, a penalty was given to Boca.

And right in the goal in front of the “Sweet“, as the most violent organized crowd in the club is called.

Darío Benedetto, who came from the already historic failures against Corinthians in Libertadores, took responsibility for himself and hit again. And he made a mistake again, this time kicking the crossbar and dampening the euphoria of the crowd that, it is worth mentioning, pushed the team through the 90 minutes and gave a real spectacle even with the thermal sensation of seven degrees.

The curious thing is that Benedetto was one of the most applauded when he took the field, leaving no trace of his feud with Juan Román Riquelme, Boca’s vice president of football, for the awards before the defeat to Corinthians.

Although there were no cursing or boos, Bombonera quickly changed the mood with the third penalty in a row missed by Benedetto – who, in addition to the fan’s heart, needs to be accountable to the board, as he is the biggest salary of the cast, receiving about R $1 million a month (on a more direct analysis he is paid, after all, to score goals).

The feeling of “enough is enough” prevailed in the stands in the first half, which ended 0-0.

In the second half, the crowd returned to push with even more enthusiasm, and Boca reached the winning goal – extreme irony, in a new penalty, this time converted by defender Marcos Rojo.

Benedetto had been feeling a lot of pain due to a step on his ankle, and he left his teammate free to execute his kick.

The goal came in the 35th minute of the second half. From there to the end, Bombonera exploded and celebrated more than the victory itself — and also the feeling that something very bad was left behind.

Boca fan Bryan Solari takes a selfie at Bombonera against Talleres Image: Personal archive

‘Famous like Argentine beef’

The crowd’s excitement drew attention in all coverage of the match. The column spoke with two Boca fanatics who were at Bombonera on Saturday night.

“Of course, no one likes to see their top scorer fail that much, but we want to show the other fans that we are more faithful and more fanatical than everyone else”, summarized the salesman Bryan Solari, 45, a member of Boca since he was born, and a regular at the Bombonera since 1992.

“Argentina is known worldwide for the taste of its meat and the passion of Boca’s fans. Many want to imitate us, but no one can copy us. It’s true love.”

Eugenia Laso, a 37-year-old architect, resident of the La Boca neighborhood, took advantage of the fervent night at Bombonera to provoke River’s fans:

“For much less [que os erros do Benedetto]they [do River] threw diapers at the players”.

“We are fans of the most popular club in Argentina, we are half of the country, and that bothers a lot of people. What matters is that today We pull the mufa [gíria argentina equivalente a ‘tirar a zica’] and we show that our support makes schools around the world.”

Benedetto was substituted due to a step on his ankle, receiving much applause as he left the pitch.

It is important to note: before these three errors, he had hit 13 of the 14 penalties taken with the Boca shirt.

Benedetto and Maradona miss penalties for Boca Image: Olé montage

a certain Maradona

Benedetto’s repeated failures in Argentina generated comments and comparisons with one Diego Armando Maradona.

First, the commentary by Diego Latorre, today the most important football commentator on Argentine TV.

An attacking midfielder for Boca in the 1980s and 1990s, he cited an occasion in which he missed a penalty on the same goalposts as Benedetto and asked not to hit the second one – signaled in the same game.

“I decided not to charge, I was feeling bad and decided to leave it to another partner who I trusted more”, he quoted.

The second penalty was missed by defender Matellán and also saved by goalkeeper Castellanos. In the end, there was a 0-0 draw between Boca and Gimnasia de Jujuy, in the 1998 Clausura.

Maradona’s recollection comes from an even wider sequence, which took place in 1996.

Already 35 years old and at the end of his career, Diego, a historic official penalty taker even for the national team, missed no less than five in a row, against Newell’s Old Boys, Rosario Central, Belgrano, River Plate and Racing. All for the Clausura Tournament of 1996 and in an interval of 116 days.

The streak was broken against Argentinos Juniors, when the star converted his own in the first round of the 1997 Apertura Tournament.