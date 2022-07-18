Check out the step-by-step guide to consult and apply for microcredit directly through the Caixa Tem app.

Due to the economic scenario that has been punishing Brazil in recent months, the possibility of requesting microcredit through Caixa Tem can be a good option for those who need money. Many Brazilians are looking for ways to pay expenses, buy food and more.

The Digital Microcredit Simplification Program (SIM Digital) offers credit of up to R$1,000 to individuals who have a productive activity or provision of services, and of up to R$3,000 to MEIs that do not have access to credit lines, including those with a dirty name.

Caixa Tem Microcredit: how to check the amount that can be taken?

To find out the amount that can be borrowed, it is necessary for the individual to download the Caixa Tem app, which is available for Android and iOS. On the application screen, simply click on “SIM Digital – Crédito Caixa Tem”, where the amount available for loan will be displayed, if the person is approved in the credit analysis.

Caixa Tem itself already brings the maximum amount that has been approved. The entrepreneur will be able to simulate the most appropriate amount and payment condition for the needs he has.

It is not necessary for the person to contract the entire amount available. Citizens can request the values ​​as needed. The maximum limit is R$ 1 thousand, depending on the credit approved for each one and the estimated payment capacity.

Individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) may request a simulation from the service manager of a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. The group can borrow up to R$ 3 thousand, taking into account the credit assessment carried out.

How to apply for microcredit through Caixa Tem?

To apply for microcredit, the individual must:

Open the Caixa Tem app;

Select “Contract Caixa TEM Credit”;

Answer the quiz;

Choose the amount of credit;

Set the payment date of the installments;

Choose the number of installments;

Enter the password Caixa Tem;

Wait for the credit analysis (which may take a few days).

Finally, individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) need to go to a Caixa branch. The group must present the Certificate of Condition of Individual Microentrepreneur (CCMEI), the DASN SIMEI of the last fiscal year ended and Delivery Receipt.

