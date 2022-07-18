How to open an account at Banco Inter?

The Inter account gives you access to the entire system with products such as insurance, shopping with cashback and much more. Check out.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Netflix releases new function and delights users

Banco Inter is one of the main digital banks in Brazil and has been conquering more and more Brazilians. Based in Belo Horizonte (MG), the institution, formerly known as Banco Intermedium, launched its digital account in 2014. However, it was only in 2017 that it started to have the name we know today.

Including Inter, which made available the first 100% digital and free account in Brazil. In this way, the bank is always looking for innovation and expansion, which is why the super app has several services to simplify your day-to-day. Including, no annual fee credit card, cashback, Pix, free transfers and withdrawals.

Advantages of an Inter account

The Inter account also gives you access to the entire system with products such as insurance, shopping with cashback, as well as the digital banking protection platform, which includes:

Dental insurance;

Financial protection;

Auto insurance;

Private pension;

Home insurance;

Travel insurance.

How to open the Inter account by cell phone

In addition to all the advantages mentioned above, Banco Inter emphasizes that as you can solve everything over the internet, there is no need for branches. And this even increases the efficiency of the institution and generates savings.

Therefore, here is the step-by-step guide to open an Inter account on your cell phone:

Bad debt hits new record, indicates Serasa

Download the Super App from your store, Apple Store or Google Play; Click on ”Open a free account”; Have your documents in hand; Fill in the data and wait for approval. After that, just enjoy your access to the entire Inter platform!

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com