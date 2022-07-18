How to track the delivery of the Auxílio Brasil card?

The government is already sending Auxílio Brasil cards, see who receives it and how to track delivery

Auxílio Brasil cards have been delivered since the end of June. In this way, to monitor the card being sent, just call the Caixa Service Center, by phone 0800 104 0104 or 4004-0104 for capitals and metropolitan regions or go to a Caixa branch.

Priority in receiving Auxílio Brasil cards

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, families who started receiving Auxílio Brasil after November 2021 will have priority in receiving the cards.

Because it was precisely when Auxílio Brasil replaced Bolsa Família and, thus, families that entered the program after that did not receive any card.

In addition, priority will also be given to beneficiaries who live in municipalities that do not have any or that have few Caixa branches.

Bolsa Família Cards

Thus, around 3.2 million cards have already been issued. Therefore, there is no need for beneficiaries to request.

At first, in total, 6.6 million families benefiting from Auxílio Brasil should receive the new cards, according to the Ministry of Citizenship. The others will receive later, gradually.

Therefore, although new units are being issued and delivered, families that still have the cards with the Bolsa Família logo can continue to use them normally.

Do I need to register again to earn BRL 600 in Auxílio Brasil?

Chip and debit function

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the new Auxílio Brasil cards have a chip and a debit function, which modernizes payments and brings more security to beneficiaries.

The chip will allow withdrawals at Caixa ATMs or 24h. And, the debit function will allow purchases in establishments and payments directly with the card, without having to withdraw the amount.

The current government sees in the issuance of new cards the possibility of publicizing the creation of the income transfer program in an election year.

Image: Disclosure / Ministry of Citizenship