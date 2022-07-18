How to watch the Brasileirão Serie C match?

Credit: Disclosure/Remo Official Facebook

Sunday will see the continuation of the 15th round of the Brasileirão Série C. One of the games of the day is Remo x ABC, which will face each other at 19:00 and which Fans will help to show what to do to watch the game LIVE.

The Remo vs ABC match will be on the DAZN and DSports screen. The two services will have exclusive Serie C games to show their users, as part of the coverage of the 2022 edition of the third division of national football.

With 18 points, Remo is two points away from the G-8, but he is not living his best phase. The setbacks in the last rounds (the most recent of them being the defeat to Atlético-CE) have been putting the people of Pará further and further away from the chances of getting the spot for the next phase,

While several players ended up leaving the club, others will reinforce the team against ABC. Bruno Alves and Leandro Carvalho are back at Gerson Gusmão’s disposal for this Sunday’s match. The team shouldn’t have any big changes.

ABC is in the fifth position of the Serie C classification table, with 24 points. The potiguar team wants to get closer to getting the spot in the next phase, having drawn its last four games in the competition and starting to see the distance of the lead.

Fernando Marchiori will not have Wallyson and Richardson to face Remo, both injured. Who can win a spot in the starting lineup is Erick Varão, with Alyson, who had a suspensive effect given the suspension imposed by the STJD, also being able to play.

Check out the probable lineups of Remo vs ABC

rowing

Vinicius; Ricardo Luz, Marlon, Igor Moraes and Leonan; Jean Patrick, Anderson Uchôa, Albano and Netto; Vanilson (Brenner) and Leandro Carvalho (Bruno Alves)

Technician: Gerson Gusmão

ABC

Pedro Paulo; Marcos Vinícius, Allan, Igor and Patric; Walfrido, Wellington Reis and Giovani; Henan, Gustavo França and Fábio Lima

Technician: Fernando Marchiori