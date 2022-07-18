“I cheated yes and several times”

Actress Luma de Oliveira, ex-wife of Eike Batista, confessed that she was unfaithful on several occasions during her youth. The statement was given during an interview with Veja. However, she denied that she cheated on the businessman, with whom she was married from 1991 to 1994 and had two children.

“Yes, I did, and several times in my youth, but I’m not proud of it. I was immature, impulsive. I wasn’t faithful and, when betrayed, I felt diminished”, said the artist. Currently, the former model explains that she much prefers another type of involvement with men. “Today I prefer short, intense relationships,” she said.

In addition to Eike, the former model had other public relationships, such as the current coach Renato Gaúcho, a former soccer player. Luma was also involved with Antenor Mayrink Veiga, son of socialite Carmen Mayrink Veiga, and with former delegate Fernando Moraes. She didn’t give details about who she would have cheated on in her youth.

Luma is 57 years old and is a fan of bikinis and bathing suits full of personality and shows his style in posts on social networks. Away from the avenues of Carnival, the former queen of drums continues to be remembered in Sapucaí. Sabrina Sato even paid tribute to her by copying her costume in 2018, when she wore a collar named after Duda Nagle, her husband.