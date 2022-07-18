‘I don’t even know about salary’

Vasco da Gama officially presented today (18), at the Moacyr Barbosa training center, striker Alex Teixeira, 32 years old. Revealed by the club, the player highlighted the weight of his love for the institution in the decision to return after 12 years abroad. According to him, there was no interest even in knowing Cruzmaltino’s financial proposal.

“Since I was in Turkey, I had this feeling. I thought that if the club released me, the only option in Brazil would be Vasco”, he said, adding:

“Initially I called Fabiano [Lunz, supervisor de futebol] and asked if I could keep fit until the end of the year in Brazil. So he said: ‘You can come here, sign a contract and stay until the end of the year’. When I arrived for the meeting, I said: ‘I don’t even care about salary, I have this feeling of coming back. Whatever you do for me, I sign it now.’ I have a great feeling of gratitude.”

Alex Teixeira says he has been called “crazy” for having now returned to Vasco even though he was aware that he still had a market abroad.

“I arrived at Vasco when I was seven years old and I followed a story here until I was 19, when I went to Ukraine. The feeling always stayed with me, I always watched Vasco’s games, only those who are Vasco know. , but nobody knows about my love for Vasco”, he declared.

Tomorrow (19), before the match between Vasco and Ituano for Serie B, Alex Teixeira will be presented to the crowd in São Januário, an emotion that already causes anxiety in the player.

“It will be a great emotion. I can already imagine the crowd screaming my name, me entering the field like that 18-year-old boy when I debuted. Great emotion for me and my family”, he said.

Alex Teixeira’s last match was two months ago, still for Besiktas, in the Turkish Championship. Although he appears to be doing well physically, he believes he will need two to three weeks to be able to act:

“I was on vacation, the European calendar is different. I trained a few times and then I went back to sort things out in Turkey. At first I think that in two or three weeks I will be ready to debut, maybe against Chapecoense at home.”

Alex Teixeira kisses Vasco da Gama’s shirt during his presentation at CT Moacyr Barbosa Image: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

Alex Teixeira was accompanied by his wife Thais Cristina, who is pregnant, and their two daughters. During the chat with the journalists, he recalled a dream his mother had that already indicated this return to Vasco.

“My mother told my wife and my brother, but she didn’t tell me right, she dreamed that I was wearing a black and white shirt. I already deduced that it was Vasco’s shirt [risos], but even so I was already decided. When I went to Turkey I told my wife that I was going to terminate it, that I was not happy, there is no money to pay for my happiness, so I am returning home happy and I am sure I will be even more from today”, he declared.