“I just have to thank you”, says Mariana Rios about her debut on Ilha Record – Prisma

The second season of “Ilha Record”, which premieres this Monday at 10:45 pm, is seen by Mariana Rios as a great challenge. Although she has already gone through other experiences, it is the first time that she will present a program with this importance.

“I just have to thank Record for the opportunity. It is a privilege to be part of this team. We form a family, a very special group. They are people I want to take with me for the rest of my life,” says Mariana.

A work that, according to her, from the first day, has always been of great harmony.

There are several novelties planned for this second season, in addition to the respectable award of One Million Reais.

“We are all confined and working to make sure everything goes well. I learn every day with this team”, reinforces the presenter.

“Ilha Record” will also be an opportunity to get to know every nuance of Mariana.

“She’s fun, funny, has a very specific mood”, says director Rodrigo Carelli – “She’s the person who understands mechanics the most, along with the directors.”

As another quality, the waist game to organize the scene.







streaming

Disney+ ended the filming of the series “A Magia de Aruna” in Rio. Cleo, Erika Januza, Giovanna Ewbank, Suzana Pires and Jamilly Mariano are some of the cast’s attractions.

Disney+ has also completed two seasons of the musical “O Coro”, with Miguel Falabella.



overdue invoice

There’s nothing official yet, but in the sports environment, including competition, it is certain that Globo has already won the Copa do Brasil, its broadcasting rights starting next year.

She, broadcast and pay TV, and Amazon. The only thing missing is the communiqué.



On the edge

The CBF is no longer able to put an end to this issue of the Copa do Brasil, even because, in a few more days, the chosen TVs will have to make their commercial plans available for 2023.

Make it available to the market. Can’t cook anymore.



Journalism

Guilherme Cardoso was terminated from GloboNews, which claims restructuring.

He was a presenter, then editor-in-chief and reporter for the last six months.



Standing

TV Jovem Pan is still holding the two debates now for August.

One presidential and the other for the Government of São Paulo. The order there and elsewhere too, it seems, is to take on emptying.







High

Neto left Hospital São Luiz, in São Paulo, yesterday, after having performed three surgeries last Thursday. The one on the left knee, according to him, could not be put off any longer.

Lívia Nepomuceno will replace him in the presentation of “Os Donos da Bola” starting today.



In the good sense

Anyone who is used to following ESPN programming finds the “chair dance” very intense between presenters and participants of their programs.

It is always important to consider that television is a habit, also in this regard.



Team

The series “Os Outros”, created by Fernanda Torres and written by Lucas Paraizo, does not yet have an air date set on Globo.

In its cast, among others, Adriana Esteves, Thomás Aquino, Milhem Cortaz, Maeve Jinkings, Eduardo Sterblitch, Cadu Fávero, Kenia Bárbara, Ana Flávia Cavalcanti and Drica Moraes.



The story

“Os Outros”, a drama in 12 episodes, tells the story of two couples who move into a middle-class condominium in Barra da Tijuca.

A fight between his teens triggers all the action.



Movie theater

SBT will only start showing the recently acquired films from August, the month of the 41st birthday.

Some titles are already being announced.







Bacci vacation

Luiz Bacci went on vacation at “Cidade Alerta”, on Record.

Starting this Monday, and for two weeks, the command will be Eleandro Passaia.



Hit – Rebate

• Before the people from “Faustão na Band” went on vacation, scenes from the humorous “Nóis na Fita” were shown to the audience of the program…

• … This is to have a program thermometer. The answer was good.

• Silvia Abravanel will be the guest of the “All Programs Program”, this Tuesday, on R7’s social networks. Live, 6pm.

• After three years in São Paulo, the 21st Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix ceremony will be held at Cidade das Artes, in Rio, on August 10th…

• … Canal Brasil will broadcast as Simone Zuccolotto.

• The Angolan writer Valter Hugo Mãe is the interviewee of “Roda Viva”, from Cultura, this Monday, 22h. Presentation by Vera Magalhães.

• William Nascimento, who was part of the cast of “Genesis”, on Record, was chosen to play Anderson Silva in the Paramount+ series…

• … The preparation work, which started more than two months ago, includes daily attendance at the gym and muay thai classes.

• Rede TV’s journalism direction! already started name searches to find the new presenter of “Leitura Dinâmica”…

• … They say, but still don’t prove, that the chosen one must leave the BandNews cast.