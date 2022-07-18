“I really believe in work”, says Diniz about Fluminense’s title chances

Fluminense drew 2-2 with São Paulo, Sunday, at Morumbi, reached 28 points and will close the 18th round with the fifth position in the Brazilian Championship. After the match, Fernando Diniz was asked about the possibilities of the Tricolor title. Confident, the coach said he believed in the work and remembers that he currently has a very different situation at the club compared to his first spell, in 2019.

“You (press) don’t have to believe or not believe. I really believe in work. In São Paulo we were very close to the conquests. In Fluminense, of course, there is a very strong additive because of course it has a very special relationship with the fans, since when I left, the team was having a very bad campaign in the Brazilian and well in the South American, it had a very great acceptance, which split the crowd. Even those who suddenly didn’t want the work to continue, but cheered a lot and liked what they saw in the field. It was an extremely delicate moment, with months of late salaries, a precarious structure. No player wanted to play for Fluminense, those who stood out left in the middle of the championship, cases of Everaldo and Luciano, Pedro himself, João Pedro too – he said, complementing:

“So it’s different from today. Today there is harmony. The president who works day and night to be able to pay salaries on time, to be able to pay liabilities. There is Paulo Angioni who was already in my time and who helps a lot, there is harmony in all sectors of the club. And again it is a job in which I am helped by many people. I strongly believe that things can continue to evolve.