Ibovespa futures follows the foreign market and the advance of commodities and registers high; dollar falls

The Ibovespa futures operates higher in the first trades this Monday (18), following the pre-market in New York and the performance of the stock exchanges in Europe and Asia. Investors are betting that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be less aggressive at its next meeting. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the Fed is on track to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its meeting later this month.

Here in Brazil, attention turns to President Jair Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors to denounce alleged fraud in the electoral system. According to the president, evidence will be presented about irregularities in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

Here, pay attention to the Focus: the market began to see greater monetary tightening in 2023 amid higher projections for general inflation and administered prices. The weekly survey of a hundred economists showed the maintenance of the perspective that the basic interest rate will end this year at 13.75%, but for 2023 the Selic account rose to 10.75%, from 10.50%.

The session is also positive for commodities, with iron ore futures in Singapore and Dalian advancing. Oil prices rise more than 1% on the international market.

At 9:08 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in August was up 0.73%, at 98,370 points.

The commercial dollar fell 0.54%, to R$5.375 on purchase and R$5.376 on sale. The dollar futures for August was down 0.66%, at R$5.395.

Futures interest rates are mixed: DIF23, 0.00 pp, at 13.88%; DIF25, – 0.04 pp to 13.10%; DIF27, 0.00 pp, at 12.97%; and DIF29, +0.01 pp, at 13.10%.

US stock index futures are higher today, awaiting a less negative tone from the Fed and the start of a busy week with key quarterly earnings such as Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Charles Schwab and IBM today.

Dow Jones futures were up 1.12%, while S&P 500 futures were up 1.04% and Nasdaq futures were up 1.27%.

Asian markets ended today up by up to +2.70% (Hong Kong), in a day marked by little macro and local news.

Anchored on the global uptrend today, European markets operate in the positive, with gains above 1%. The scenario is the result of a slightly more optimistic market expectation regarding the rise in interest rates by the ECB.

The ECB is set to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

After 5 consecutive days of decline and showing signs of selling strength, the Ibovespa was unable to continue the movement (once again). After the 100,000 point support break, we are still waiting for a good continuity of the sale or for a sign of reversal to higher, but it still hasn’t shown and it is already approaching the next support of 94 thousand points. So it follows stronger in the downtrend in the short term and the sideways in the very short term.

Dollar

Works in resistance region at 5,500 points and average of 200 arithmetic. It confirmed the failure to break the previous top and we can expect a more sideways move in this region, it is still not possible to say which end of support for this possible sideways. The next strong support is at 5,300 and as long as it is above that point, more short-term bearers follow.

