Ilze Scamparini reveals the truth behind the rooftop appearances at Globo

Ilze Scamparini reveals the truth behind the appearances on rooftops at Globo (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

Globo correspondent in Italy for over twenty years, Ilze Scamparini finally revealed why he always made his entries on the network’s journalistic programs on top of rooftops. The particularity ended up being popular with netizens, which made the reporter quite popular.

“I happen to have spent many years recording stand-ups on the floor. [como são chamadas as entradas de repórteres durante os jornalísticos]. However, over time, the number of articles per day increased. So, you need to have a fixed place to do your stand-ups, and we got that wonderful terrace you have there”, he explained in an interview with the website. TV news.

According to Ilze, the chosen setting is a terrace built by the architect Francesco Borromini (1599-1667) and she is proud to be able to give a beautiful view to Brazilians during her appearances: “We give it away with a kiss, it’s a gift that we give to Brazilians”, he joked.

“If you look at it, the American correspondents, the Italians themselves, they appear behind the chroma key, a green or blue cloth and put an image on the back. Not us! We have a real terrace made by Borromini, who was an architect and secular artist,” he continued.

The reporter also stated that she usually enjoys the jokes of netizens, but hopes they understand what is behind the decision to put her “in heights”: “People joke, I think it’s funny, but you have to understand the concept, why we have it here. Also because, inside the Vatican, you can’t record stand-up”, declared Ilze, who is responsible for informing Globo’s public about the news of the Catholic Church.