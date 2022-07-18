‘I’m sure I won’t call him’, says Bolsonaro about possible defeat for Lula

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Sunday 17 that there is no possibility of defeat in the October elections for former President Lula, the leader of the polls.

Bolsonaro also made a comparison with football to say he is favorite in the dispute.

“He’s going to call me. I’m pretty sure I won’t call him. There is no ‘if’ in this question. It’s Flamengo facing Bangu, for sure. Even with the reserve team. With all due respect to Bangu”, said the former captain, quoted by the newspaper The globewhen asked if he would call Lula if the PT wins the election.

He also spoke again about a meeting with ambassadors this Monday, 18, in which he will repeat his unproven allegations about the electoral system.

“[Vai ser] technique. I will not assume anything. The focus is on electoral transparency, so that, once the elections are over, no one doubts it. And the loser immediately calls the winner.”

Bolsonaro’s insinuations about the supposed weaknesses of electronic voting machines have been systematically deconstructed. After three rounds of audits, technicians from the Federal Court of Auditors concluded that the risk management mechanisms adopted by the TSE to prevent “serious incidents”, such as cyber-attacks, and to ensure safe elections this year are adequate, in addition to following “good practices”. international”. The conclusion is in a report presented at last Wednesday’s 13th session.