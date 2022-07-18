In a thong, Maisa Silva takes a strategic turn and GG butt attracts looks: “Gata”

In a thong bikini, Maisa Silva poses stunning during a beach day and sharp curves steal the show

Wow! The actress and presenter Maisa Silvthe 20-year-old attracted eyes on Sunday night (17) and left her followers drooling by displaying a lot of beauty and good shape in a stunning sequence of clicks.

On her social media profile, the artist appeared enjoying a day at the beach in Greece, where she has taken advantage of a few days of rest, and put her powerful body to play, receiving a flurry of praise from anonymous and famous followers.

With a thong bikini and no strap, the former SBT contractor appeared in the first image from the back, showing off her GG round butt, in addition to showing the curves of her thin waist.

Then, the brunette appeared with a long beach skirt, showing elegance, and appeared with a set consisting of a top and skirt, showing off her toned legs.

In the caption, she had fun and made reference to the purple of her robes: “A Grape for Greece”, he wrote. In the comments, fans and friends were all praise. Names like Mayan honey, Giovanna Lancellottiamong others, praised the beauty of the presenter.

Look:

SUN BATHING

Recently, Maisa Silva stirred up social media by sharing rare records in which she appears only in a swimsuit.

During her stay in Mykonos, Greece, the actress decided to sunbathe by the pool and chose a black bathing suit with a deep cleavage. “I have a whole life ahead of me”she philosophized in the publication’s caption.