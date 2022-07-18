In addition to Anitta, celebrities go through the difficulties of Endometriosis

+ Mara Maravilha revolts goes public and detonates Fe Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank: “Are they renowned?”

Anitta recently revealed that she was diagnosed with Endometriosis, the disease consisting of an inflammation in the tissue that lines the uterus, causing pain and bleeding to urinate and have sex.

Anitta sought medical help after feeling a lot of pain, which did not stop and that reached her in an overwhelming way, on social media, she asked women to seek more than one opinion:

“Look for more than one doctor, more than one opinion. If one doesn’t work, go to another. It is not normal for us to live with this pain like this”.

But, despite Anitta exposing to the world the care that this disease requires, she is not the only famous person who has already been diagnosed with Endometriosis.

PATRICIA POET

After Anitta declared that she has endometriosis, Patrícia Poeta declared live at the meeting that she was also diagnosed with the disease:

“I recently found out I have endometriosis, I haven’t had an operation yet. Sometimes we have this pain, sometimes it doesn’t manifest as much. Sometimes it takes you 40 years to find out you have endometriosis. It was my case”.

WANESSA

The current one from Dado Dolabella also revealed that she sought medical help after experiencing a lot of pain like cramping: “I always had a lot of cramping and that was already a sign of endometriosis. With medical follow-up, I took continuous pills until I could no longer avoid the surgical intervention”.

LARISSA MANOELA

Larissa Manoela is one of the CIMED ambassadors in the treatment against Endometriosis, the actress gives lectures and helps teenagers and adults who don’t know what to do when they feel the symptoms:

“Anyone who has endometriosis, or thinks they have it, knows what it’s like to live with it. So, if a woman who is, I have managed to inspire with this live for me, it already transforms, it becomes much more special than this whole process of discovery and learning is being “.