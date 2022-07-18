In Corinthians’ sights, Vera admits she can leave Argentinos Juniors | Corinthians

In an interview with Argentina’s TyC Sports channel, the 22-year-old spoke about his desire to take a “career leap”.

For today, I would tell you five (about the possibility of leaving, from one to ten). After all, I always say, there may be offers, polls, but until the decision is made, the paper signed, I’m still at the club. For today, I try to focus on that, leaving it in the hands of my managers – he said.

– If you have the opportunity to give a jump in my careerof being able to grow, which is something I want, could be the way – he added.

Fausto Vera in action for Argentinos Juniors — Photo: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Vera gained prominence in the Argentine media after scoring two goals in the last match of Argentinos Juniors, fourth in the national championship.

When asked which championships he would like to play in, the 22-year-old generalized, citing European football and South American “leagues”.

– I like Europe, South American leagues that signify football growth, it would be a beautiful challenge. As I said, there are rumors from South America, from Europe. I feel prepared for any challenge,” she said.

– If there is a possibility of leaving, it is good for me and for the club, but I obviously want to grow.

Banner Corinthians

