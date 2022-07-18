In ‘Encontro’, presenter is embarrassed to take ‘ice’ from the audience; watch | TV

Journalist Valéria Almeida, who presents the painting “Bem-Estar” within the “Meeting”, went through a fair exit this Monday morning (18). During the live attraction on TV Globo, the communicator released data from a survey when she decided to ask a question to the guests who watched the program in the audience. The answer, however, was not what she imagined.

Valéria Almeida presented data from a study by the Federal University of Sao Paulo (UNIFESP), in partnership with four foreign universities, which point out that people who exercise only on weekends can have health gains similar to people who work out about three times a week. Curious, the journalist decided to ask the audience if she fit into this scenario.

“Now, I want to know here, raise your hand to me here in the auditorium, those guys who only work out on the weekend… Do you have the weekend crowd?”, asked Valéria. The audience’s response, however, was an awkward silence, since none of the guests present, apparently, practiced physical activities only on weekends.

Faced with the “ice” received by the program colleague, Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares even tried to help. “Are there people?”, asked the presenter. “Raise your hand, people”, asked the journalist. Faced with the gaffe, the presenter of Bem-Estar decided to continue with the report. “Then I’ll give you some good news…”. Dissatisfied, Patricia Poeta interrupted her colleague.

“There isn’t one person… Wait, guys, does anyone here work out on the weekend?”, asked the presenter of “Encontro”, in a professorial tone. Under pressure, a few people in the audience raised their hands. “They changed their minds”, pointed out the former presenter of “É De Casa”. Embarrassed by the situation, Valéria Almeida decided to proceed with the “Meeting” table.

Illness

Last week, the presenter Patrícia Poeta and journalist from the “Bem-Estar” show, Michele Loreto, revealed in the “Meeting” that they were also diagnosed with endometriosis, a disease recently discovered by singer Anitta. The ex-commander of “É de Casa” said that she is still waiting for the surgery, while the reporter stressed that she has already gotten rid of the disease in the past.

“I’ve had endometriosis people and I’ve had surgery for almost 20 years. I always keep an eye out, Pat, because I suffered a lot”, said Michele Loreto. Then, she recalled the difficult times she had because of the disease and revealed that she even passed out due to the pain caused by endometriosis. “I had fainting pain. I was working, interviewing someone, suddenly I fell.”

Then, Patrícia Poeta took the opportunity to say that she was also diagnosed with the disease. “I’ll tell you something, I recently found out that I have endometriosis, I haven’t had an operation yet. But why am I saying this: I think it’s an important service, sometimes we have this pain that you’re talking about, or sometimes it doesn’t manifest as much, and then you’ll find out later on. Sometimes it takes women 40 years to find out, it took me 40 years,” she explained.