Investigation completed in 5 days: gaps in the investigation of PT’s death – 07/18/2022

With the conclusion in just five days of the investigation into the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, shot dead on the night of June 9 while celebrating his 50th birthday with a PT-themed party in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), there is still gaps to be filled in the crime investigation, such as extracting data from the perpetrator’s cell phone and lip reading at the crime scene.

Supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho was indicted this Friday (15) for double qualified murder for clumsy motives and for causing danger to other people, a penalty that can vary from 12 to 30 years. years in prison. However, the Civil Police sees no evidence to establish that there was a politically motivated hate crime.

Prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça, from the regional nucleus of Foz do Iguaçu do Gaeco (Special Group to Combat Organized Crime), notified the Justice on Friday (15) informing that he awaits the formal indictment order and the expert reports pending in the police investigation. .

This includes, for example, the extraction of telephone data from Guaranho. The search and seizure warrant for the device was only served on Thursday (14), one day before the investigation was completed. The information contained in the device may help the investigation to identify a possible indirect participation of third parties in the action, according to legal representatives of Arruda’s family.

The investigation is still awaiting examinations, such as ballistic confrontation expertise, additional examination on the seized vehicle used by the shooter and a report at the place of death. There was also no reconstruction at the scene of the crime.

The victim’s lawyers dispute the conclusion of the investigation. “The victim’s defense reaffirms that the motive for the crime was political intolerance. Now we will wait for the Public Ministry’s position”, said lawyer Ian Vargas, one of the legal representatives of Marcelo Arruda’s family.

They also criticize the speed of the indictment. For lawyer Daniel Godoy, the murder is the result of the climate of hatred instigated “by those who should be an example of ethics, morality, respect and affection for their people”.

In a note sent to the report, the Civil Police says that “the indictment, in addition to being correct, is the most severe capable of being applied to the case”. (read more below)

Video lip reading

The Civil Police of Paraná concluded the investigation without the conclusion of the expert reports of lip reading of those involved in the crime scene, based on images captured by security cameras at the party where Marcelo Arruda celebrated his birthday.

Investigators requested such an analysis on Thursday, a day before the investigation concluded.

“Make lip language to all individuals who appear in the images from 11:40 pm to 11:41 pm; make lip language to all individuals who appear in internal and external images of the place, from 11:51 pm to 11:52 pm”, quotes the request prepared by the Civil Police of Paraná in survey, to which the UOL had access.

In a press conference held this Friday (15), delegate Camila Cecconello, from the DHPP (Homicide and Protection of Persons Police Station), revealed one of the dialogues at the crime scene. “Put down your gun, there’s only family here”, Arruda would have said before being shot at.

What we see, in the sequence of images, is that victim and perpetrator spend three to four seconds pointing the gun at each other. The victim said: ‘Put your gun down, here it’s the police, there’s only family here’. The prison guard replied: ‘Put your gun down’. Until he fired a few shots.”

Camila Cecconello, delegate

Lawyer Poliana Lemes Cardoso, who is part of the shooter’s team of defenders, said she is awaiting the completion of the expertise to verify the lip reading of those involved at the crime scene. “His motivation was actually to return because of the first and unjust aggression that hurt his honor.”

Shooter disciplinary record

The Civil Police of Paraná also requested the disciplinary file of the shooter from the Depen (National Penitentiary Department). report of UOL found that Guaranho got into two troubles in just 16 months.

In June 2018, he had to be handcuffed and detained after insulting military police officers during an approach in Rio de Janeiro. In October of the following year, the criminal police officer had a disagreement with security guards at a party in the city of Capanema (PR), 118 km from his place of work, in the federal penitentiary of Catanduvas.

The PM-RJ (Military Police of Rio de Janeiro), where Guaranho worked for two years, reported that there are no records of violent conduct during the period he was at the institution.

Depen clarified that Guaranho even responded to an internal investigation for the loss of a pistol magazine, equipment that must be taken care of in prison units. “The server reimbursed the public administration and received the warning penalty,” the agency said in a statement.

Crime occurred due to ‘escalation of the discussion’, says delegate

Questioned by UOL During the press conference, delegate Camila Cecconello said that she had not made the indictment for a political crime because she understands that there is no proof that the shooter intended to prevent the victim from exercising his political rights.

“For you to frame a political crime against the Democratic State of Law, you have some requirements, such as preventing or hindering the person from exercising their political rights. [Guaranho] has arrived [ao local do crime], he had no intention of firing. This intensification of the discussion made the author return and commit the murder “.

Although he dismisses hate crime, Cecconello acknowledges that there was political disagreement. However, in her understanding, the crime occurred as a result of the “escalation of the discussion”. “It feels like something that has become personal between two people who argued for political reasons,” she explains.

“There is no evidence that he returned to commit a political crime. It is difficult to say that he killed because the victim was a PT member. He returned because he was offended by the intensification of the discussion”, adds the delegate.

Defense charges seizure of other cell phones

The defense of Marcelo Arruda’s family still disputes the fact that the Civil Police did not seize the cell phones of two of the witnesses who showed Guaranho the images of the party. For lawyer Daniel Godoy, the data contained in the devices could indicate the possible participation of third parties, reinforcing the thesis of a politically motivated hate crime.

“There could be an instigation there in relation to this practice of hate crime”, he evaluates.

Godoy also complains about the fact that one of these witnesses initially omitted the fact that he had shown the video about the PT’s themed party to the shooter. And, in a new statement, to have reported the episode.

‘Indictment is the most severe’, says Civil Police

The Civil Police says, in a statement, that its performance “is based exclusively on technique”. “Opinions or political manifestations are outside their attributions expressed in the Federal Constitution”, says the text.

According to the corporation, “the qualification for base motive indicates that the motivation is immoral, shameful”.

“There is no specific qualifier for political motivation provided for by law, so this is inapplicable”, states the text sent to the UOL. “There is also no legal provision for the classification as a ‘political crime’, since the old National Security Law was repealed by the new Law on Crimes against the Democratic State of Law, which does not have any applicable criminal type.”