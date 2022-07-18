iPhone SE (3rd generation) with 28% discount on Amazon; check out

The iPhone SE is an excellent choice for users who want to rely on Apple technology but don’t want to spend a lot of money.

The “SE” line aims to offer products at more affordable prices in countries where the local currency is devalued against the dollar. The Apple Watch is another product from the company that has gained an SE version in recent years.

The smartphone has a 4.7-inch Retina display with HD resolution, a 12 MP wide-angle camera with features such as portrait mode and the possibility of recording in 4K at 60fps. The front camera has 7 MP. Intelligent HDR in post-processing the images improves the final result.

The third generation iPhone SE also has the A15 Bionic chip, which is also present in the iPhones 13.128 GB of internal storage and 5G connectivity. The A15 Bionic delivers better performance than its predecessor and has a more efficient power management system.

iPhone SE 3rd generation Apple iPhone SE (3rd generation) 128 GB – Dark Gray

BRL 3,403