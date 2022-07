Kamal Kharrazi, adviser to Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. | Photo: reproduction

In a TV interview Al Jazeera In Qatar on Sunday (17), Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Iran is technically capable of building a nuclear bomb. The declaration was a kind of “response” to US President Joe Biden who, during a visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia, promised that he would act to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“In a few days, we can enrich uranium up to 60% and we can easily produce uranium enriched to 90%. Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb, but there was no decision by Iran to build one,” Kharrazi said.

In the interview, Kharrazi went on to say that Iran will respond directly to any threat to its security. “Targeting our security from neighboring countries will be our response to those countries and a direct response to Israel. We have carried out extensive exercises targeting Israel’s depth in case our sensitive facilities are hit,” he said.

He also addressed the nuclear program and the negotiations to revive the JCPOA and said: that there are no guarantees from the US regarding the preservation of the nuclear agreement (JCPOA), and that will freeze any possible agreement. “If the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were fair and independent, it would be easy to resolve disputes,” he said.

A nuclear agreement established in 2015 between Iran and other nuclear powers determined a series of measures to be carried out in order for Iran to stop suffering economic sanctions. One of the measures foresees that the uranium in the country could only be enriched up to the limit of 3.67%. For the manufacture of nuclear bombs, the material needs to be enriched to 90%.

When former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, Iran began violating the imposed restrictions. Still, the development of nuclear weapons remains prohibited in the country, due to a religious decree by Khamenei, issued in the early 2000s.