Irma has a turbulent end in Pantanal

Irma (Camila Morgado) in Pantanal (photo: Reproduction / Globo)

Sister (Camila Morgado) will undergo a turnaround in wetland. Almost without expression in the center of Rio de Janeiro, the character recently went to the swamp.

on the farm of José Lencio (Marcos Palmeira), the man who has always been the love of her life, she even tries to invest in him, but she will end up realizing that this romance is behind her.

Lencio, that is to say, will continue with file (Dira Paes), who to officially marry at the end of the plot.

Sister abandoned by Trindade

Irma gives herself to Trindade (Gabriel Sater), the pawn full of mysteries and ends up getting pregnant with him. Their relationship is strained after Irma discovers the pregnancy.

That’s why both the pawn and the redhead are scared to death that the child is born possessed, with horns and paws, since he has a pact with the devil.

Trindade even leaves the farm, but returns to help deliver her own child. After the birth, Trindade announces that he will leave for good and does not inform the reason.

Irma (Camila Morgado) and Trindade (Gabriel Sater) in Pantanal (photo: Reproduo / Globo)

Irma and Jos Lucas stay together in Pantanal

Before leaving, Trindade asks Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), firstborn of José Lencio, to take care of Irma and her son. From there, the redhead’s love story changes completely.

José Lucas, by the way, arrived at the farm already arousing Irma’s interest. The city girl sees much of the personality of José Lencio in the boy. The two kiss, but the romance doesn’t move forward.

While Irma goes to date with Trindade, Jos Lucas falls in love with Juma Marru (Alanis Guillen) and even stay with her for a while, but they soon break up.

The boy also gets another girlfriend, rika (Marcela Fetter), who invents being pregnant with him. It all ends between the two when Z Lucas discovers the hoax.

Therefore, when Trindade leaves and leaves Irma with the newborn baby, Jos Lucas approaches the redhead and they end up together at the end of the novel.

Irma (Camila Morgado) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in Pantanal (photo: Reproduo / Globo)

