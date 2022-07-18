Is it possible to cancel the INSS payroll loan?

Did you apply for the INSS payroll loan but regret it or no longer need it? Find out if it is possible to cancel the contract

A loan can be used to help fulfill a dream or to pay off debt, but changes in plans do happen. Is it allowed to go back? Find out if it is possible to cancel the payroll loan from the INSS (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social).

What is a payroll loan?

The payroll loan is an exclusive option for INSS retirees and pensioners, military members of the armed forces and CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) salaried workers from private or public companies.

This type of loan is deducted directly from the payroll or benefit of the INSS, thus increasing the guarantee of payment of installments to the creditor.

Can you cancel the INSS payroll loan?

Yes, it is possible to request the cancellation of the INSS payroll loan, as no financial institution can refuse to terminate the contract. However, it is worth remembering that the termination is not valid for refinancing or credit portability. Check out how to cancel the INSS payroll loan!

First, the citizen will have to request the cancellation within 7 calendar days after receiving the amount. Then, the financial institution will send a form with the applicant’s identification data and explaining how the amount will be returned.

Once this is done, return the amount of the payroll loan, as directed on the form. Then, the contract will be unverbalized by the financial institution between 3 and 6 business days, and it will be removed from the consumer’s loan statement.

After the cancellation process, the contract is removed from the consumer’s loan statement and the assignable margin will be reinstated.

It is important to note that only the loan applicant can carry out the credit cancellation procedure.

