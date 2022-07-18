Is it possible to sell the food stamp?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

One of the best benefits companies offer workers is the Food Stamp (VA) and the Meal ticket (VR). Not everyone receives the benefit and some people still have doubts about how they can use the voucher.

One of the biggest doubts is about the possibility of selling the voucher to get extra money at the beginning of the month, for example. For this reason, please note below whether or not it is prohibited to sell food stamps and food stamps.

How does Food and Meal Vouchers work?

O food stamp purpose is to help employees with their food expenses for the home. For this reason, the benefit collaborates with the whole family. Meal vouchers usually help the professional during the workday for meals at restaurants close to the company.

The two vouchers are benefits made available at the company’s own will, it’s like a bonus for workers. In this way, if companies offer VA and VR to employees, they can participate in the PAT (Worker’s Food Program), a tax relief incentive program.

Can I sell Food Stamps or Meals?

It is not allowed to sell the food voucher or meal received by the company. The worker cannot in any way sell the amounts received and may even be fired for just cause.

Recently, the regulatory rules of the benefits had some changes, in which it was strictly forbidden to use the benefit for expenses that are not related to food.

It is important to understand that using the benefits for something other than what is provided for by law is something absolutely wrong, since the main purpose of the vouchers is to provide an allowance for the professional’s food.

What are the consequences of selling the Valley?

Now, if the worker decides to sell both the food stamps and the meal, it is necessary to understand that he will be committing a crime that will cause a lot of problems for the person.

Understand that, in addition to being fired, the employee can still go to prison as this attitude falls under article 171 of the Penal Code. This prohibited sale could be seen as embezzlement.

