Is Nubank paying up to R$100 to customers?

The news circulates on the networks that the Nubank launched a promotion offering amounts of R$ 100 to customers. In fact, the digital bank started a campaign that rewards those who use the company’s life insurance. fintechO Nubank Vida. The fact that the name of the bank is constantly used in scams ends up getting in the way of actions that are, in fact, true.

Read more: Itaú is inspired by Nubank and offers 100% yield from CDI

The promotion, which was called “life ticket“, guarantees participants virtual vouchers or tickets that can be exchanged for services or products from the bank. According to official campaign information, customers have two chances to answer monthly questionnaires.

called “Life Quiz“, the set of questions guarantees the release of amounts between R$ 30 and R$ 100. Another highlight of the campaign are the monthly raffles with amounts between R$ 1 thousand and R$ 6 thousand. In addition, at the end of the action, a prize of R$ 50 thousand will be drawn.

How to participate in Nubank’s “Vale-Vida” promotion?

Those who wish to participate in the promotion must first have a digital bank account and take out Nubank Vida insurance. The action is valid until the November 30, 2022.

See the steps below: