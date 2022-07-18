Is Nubank paying up to R$100 to customers?

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Is Nubank paying up to R$100 to customers? 2 Views

The news circulates on the networks that the Nubank launched a promotion offering amounts of R$ 100 to customers. In fact, the digital bank started a campaign that rewards those who use the company’s life insurance. fintechO Nubank Vida. The fact that the name of the bank is constantly used in scams ends up getting in the way of actions that are, in fact, true.

Read more: Itaú is inspired by Nubank and offers 100% yield from CDI

The promotion, which was called “life ticket“, guarantees participants virtual vouchers or tickets that can be exchanged for services or products from the bank. According to official campaign information, customers have two chances to answer monthly questionnaires.

called “Life Quiz“, the set of questions guarantees the release of amounts between R$ 30 and R$ 100. Another highlight of the campaign are the monthly raffles with amounts between R$ 1 thousand and R$ 6 thousand. In addition, at the end of the action, a prize of R$ 50 thousand will be drawn.

How to participate in Nubank’s “Vale-Vida” promotion?

Those who wish to participate in the promotion must first have a digital bank account and take out Nubank Vida insurance. The action is valid until the November 30, 2022.

See the steps below:

  • First, access the Nubank app;
  • Then look for the Nubank Vida section;
  • Click on “Vale-Vida Nubank Promotion”;
  • Carefully read the terms of the promotion and continue;
  • To start participating in the campaign, simply answer the “Quiz da Vida”;
  • Once this is done, it will be possible to check who were the winners in the list of the lucky ones of the month.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Weg results (WEGE3), production reports from Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4); See what to expect this week – Money Times

WEG starts the 2nd quarter balance sheet season; click to read more (Image: WEG/Disclosure) The …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved