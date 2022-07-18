“Is the program with Patrícia Poeta excited?”

After the departure of Fátima Bernardes do ‘Date‘, TV Globo’s morning has not been experiencing one of its best phases. since the debut of Patricia Poet in command, the program has been the target of criticism on social networks and, this Monday (18), ended up becoming a joke after showing an unexpected moment in the audience.

This because a guest appeared sitting, sleeping. At the moment, presenters were interacting with the audience about people who exercise on weekends. Patrícia, then, wanted to know who was adept at this practice.

However, by focusing on the audience, a girl was caught taking a ‘nap’. the scene soon went viral on social media: “Is the Meeting with Patricia Poeta excited?”, mocked one. “The show is so boring it has a real girl sleeping”noted another.

It is worth remembering that, since when Patrícia took over the program, she has been criticized for not giving space to her fellow attraction, Manoel Soares. In addition, the presenter has drawn attention for the times she interrupts the guests.

Check out the reaction of netizens: