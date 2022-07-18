Isis Testa is the 2022 ‘The Voice Kids’ champion | 2022

Isis Testa is the great champion of The Voice Kids. In the first female final in the reality of the reality, the little girl won the Gshow vote with 43.65% and takes home the prize of R$250 thousand reais, in addition to a career management contract with the Universal Music label. Isadora Pedrini and Mel Grebin were the other finalists.
I’m very excited. I want to thank, once again, my friends. My best friends. I am very happy to have sung with them both. They sing a lot and I want to be invited to their concert.
Isis’ victory marks the debut of the Maiara and Maraisa techniques in style: in the first season as reality technicians, they already win a trophy! 🏆
I want to congratulate you, I know you are very emotional. The whole of Brazil was presented with a final of three very talented girls.
— Maraisa
✌️ New look? We have! Maraisa surprised everyone by coming up with a revamped look. The singer cut her hair and came up with it short, to the shoulders.
✌️ Supporting the ‘rival’? We have too! The small (and cute!) Teodoro, son of Michel Teló and Thais Fersoza, revealed a very unusual secret behind the scenes: the crowd for Dad’s opponent team.
✌️ Champion of the first season of ‘The Voice Kids’, Wagner Barreto watched the audience final and revealed a dream: to be the first champion to become a reality coach. Just spy on how he grew up:
✌️ Curious behind the scenes? Because nothing escaped our cameras, from Michel Teló’s lunch box to the touching moment of gratitude from the technicians. See all the backstage that Gê prepared for you.
✌️ Millions of looks. Our team, of course, served everything and rocked the look!
