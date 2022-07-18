“It could have been avoided”: 15 years ago Monique lost her husband in the TAM accident – Cidades

Today, she spreads fruit trees in an ode to life and leaves a message for no one to postpone happiness.

Monique and José Américo: photographs immortalize happy moments. (Photo: Personal Archive)

With her life crossed for a moment – ​​6:48 pm on July 17, 2007 – micro-entrepreneur Monique Klein, 60, carried out a particular ritual this month: she planted fruit trees in honor of José Américo Flores do Amaral, her husband who 15 years ago died in the TAM plane crash at Congonhas Airport (São Paulo). Américo was Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Agrarian Development of Mato Grosso do Sul, between 1990 and 1994. He lived in Campo Grande, was 63 years old and left four children.

At the time, the balance of the tragedy of the TAM JJ3054 flight, which was going from Porto Alegre (Rio Grande do Sul) to the capital of São Paulo, were 199 deaths, 12 of which on the ground. The aircraft, which was landing, crossed an avenue and exploded when it hit a cargo building. There was no condemnation.

“I get very emotional when I remember the day. I believe that every pilot who descends in Congonhas rethinks his life in a matter of seconds. My indignation today, at 15 years old, is knowing that everything could have been avoided. The lanes need to be inspected,” she says.

In this timeline between 2007 and 2022, Monique has already told Campo Grande News about the lack of hope in the punishment of the culprits, which in fact took place, and the revolt over the accident.

For personal reasons, she does not fly from Latam and finds herself embroiled in many doubts when she gets on a plane. “Am I safe, will I reach my destination? The time of landing is always a suspense, with seasickness, nausea, I treat myself with anxiety”.

As Américo celebrated his birthday on July 28, the month is marked by feelings, nostalgia and sadness. The antidotes are to scatter fruit trees in remembrance of loved ones and keep the memories alive through photographs and videos. The VHS tapes were converted to digital, while the verbal reports help to remind the son, who in 2007 was only 10 years old, about who the father was.

“I don’t go to the grave, cemetery. But I am the spokesperson, I say to my son: his father said that. He lost his father too soon.” The trees, on the other hand, are witnesses that life goes on. “People don’t die, they just change their plans.”

A journalist, Monique went in search of information and learned stories of the other passengers who died in the accident. From discoveries also comes solace. “Everyone who was on that flight said goodbye in a way. Some had a barbecue with the family, a mother says that her son was different, the stewardess said goodbye. They had the opportunity to say goodbye.”

In the case of Américo, a month before the accident, he heard from him thanks for the new family he had built. “I even said I didn’t have to, stop it”, he recalls.

Fifteen years later, she leaves a message: “Live for today, don’t keep putting off happiness, contact, a sweet word, a affection”.

Firefighters work on the ruins of a building hit by a plane. (Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil)

Historic – According to Agência Brasil, no one was held responsible or served time for the accident.

In 2015, the Federal Court ended up acquitting the former director of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) Denise Abreu, the then vice president of operations at TAM, Alberto Fajerman, and the director of Flight Safety of the company at the time, Marco Aurélio dos Santos de Miranda e Castro, who had been denounced by the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) for “attack against air transport safety”, in the culpable modality. For Justice, the defendants did not act with intent (intention).

The runway was wet and, because of a recent renovation, there was still no grooving, which are the grooves that make it easier for the plane to brake.