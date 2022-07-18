It is possible to make money listening to music; check out apps, websites and tips

If you are looking for a way to earn extra income, know that it is possible to earn money just by listening to music.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Ethanol price plummets and excites drivers: Check it out!

If you are looking to have more free time and achieve financial independence, know that it is possible to make money just by listening to music.

In this sense, some websites and apps promise to pay users willing to consume the content or monetize their playlists. Spotify, for example, is one of the platforms that allow such a feat.

It seems a lie, but record companies and musicians seek to know if their music will please the public before they publicize their projects, so that’s when you can enter and start making money listening to music, just put in the effort daily.

Platforms to make money listening to music

It’s important to mention that you won’t get rich making money listening to music, however, it’s an easy and practical way to get a good extra income at the end of the month.

In fact, it is recommended to use more than one platform to earn more. So, check out some of these tools below.

Spotify Playlist:

PlaylistPush allows you to monetize your playlists as long as they have at least 400 followers. In this way, the app connects artists with creators, who pay to listen to and add their music to playlists. So you can earn between $1 and $6 per track. current

This app has more than 100,000 radio stations and promises to pay users who listen to music on the platform. By doing this, the time spent in the app is converted into points, which will be exchanged for cash. Therefore, Current guarantees that it is possible to get up to US$ 600 per year, and payment is made via Google Play gift card or PayPal. earnably

The rewards site gives money to people who listen to music on the platform. In this way, it is also possible to accumulate points by listening to radio stations and then redeem them on PayPal or with gifts at partner stores. radioearn

This app is actually an online radio station. Therefore, to earn money on it, just access and tune into the desired station. Thus, you earn points for every 15 minutes of listening, which can later be exchanged for cash or a gift card.

However, it is worth mentioning that some services such as PlaylistPush are not available for payments in Brazil. So, in this case, it is recommended to use VPN.

Discover the new functions available in the Nubank app

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com