‘It was a political act’, says Marcelo Arruda’s brother, murdered by a Bolsonarista

One of the brothers of the PT treasurer murdered in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) by a Bolsonarist criminal police officer said this Sunday 17th that the case was “a political act”.

When announcing the conclusion of the investigation, last Friday the 15th, the Civil Police said that they ruled out political motivation in the murder of Marcelo Arruda. the bolsonarista Jorge Guaranho he was indicted for doubly qualified murder, for clumsy motive and for causing common danger.

A vigilante told the police that she heard Guaranho shouting “here is Bolsonaro” two minutes before he shot Arruda to death, during a birthday party that had the PT and former president Lula as themes.

Marcelo’s brother, Luiz Donizete Arruda participated in an act in memory of the PT this Sunday, in Foz do Iguaçu. In addition to family members, PT leaders were present, such as the national president of the party, Gleisi Hoffmann.

Luiz Arruda spoke with President Jair Bolsonaro by phone after the crime. Even though he is not a PT sympathizer, Luiz disagreed with the police’s conclusion and stated that the time is right to condemn “every act of violence, from any side”.

“It is not forbidden to have a political position. Forbidden and unacceptable is aggression to the human being. It’s not because he had a different political side from mine that family love has to be different,” he said on Sunday. “Unfortunately it was a political act, he (the killer) only had the reaction because he saw a different movement from his. We need to condemn, so that we don’t have other Marcelos out there.”

Marcelo’s widow, Pâmela Silva, said her companion “fought and defended the people who were at the party”. One of Marcelo’s sons, Leonardo Arruda, stated that his objective is to continue his father’s struggles, such as for “freedom of expression and equality between people of any gender, religion or political option”.