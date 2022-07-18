“It was either that or give up the game,” says Ceni on substitutions

São Paulo drew 2-2 with Fluminense this afternoon (17), at Morumbi, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão. The Tricolor Paulista came out behind on the scoreboard, but the injury of goalkeeper Jandrei made coach Rogério Ceni anticipate a substitution that changed the history of the match: the entry of Welington in place of Patryck.

The 19-year-old made his debut as a professional, but left in the 28th minute of the first stage shortly after Fluminense opened the scoring. Ceni explained that the change would be made at half-time, but he took advantage of the fact that he would need to use a substitution stop to also change the side.

According to the São Paulo coach, Patryck was not at fault for being substituted in the first stage. Ceni valued the athlete’s production at the base and said he should have more opportunities throughout the year.

“If it weren’t for Jandrei, I would have left him until halftime, even with some adjustments. There was a time when he had to wait in line and he would get ahead, and it’s not his fault, it’s the lack of time to prepare the team. doesn’t take a player from the base in three trainings and manufacture him the way he does with Welington and Reinaldo. Since Jandrei had to leave, not to make two stops, I took advantage and risked Welington. And I think the team improved from that moment onwards, and I know it will get better because Welington has been with us longer, he knows more about what needs to be done. It’s no secret. Patryck doesn’t have to be sad, he has to be happy. He had his first minutes of play and there will be more. Reinaldo is injured for another two or three weeks. If he has another chance, he will be more mature. It is only by facing reality that you learn. He is absolutely not to blame. Within our proposal, we needed of someone more offensive. Who is more offensive ? Wellington,” explained the coach.

Ceni still needed to make another change in the first stage, also due to an injury: Léo Pelé felt pain and left for Luizão’s entrance. The coach explained that Léo played ten consecutive games, rested one and in the second game of the new sequence he got injured. In the view of the Tricolor commander, sparing the defender was not an option in this match.

“Either I give up the game or I risk the injury of a player. Léo Pelé: either I put him to play to have a good start, or I give up and put a more defensive defender that is Luizão. Igor Gomes also the same situation . In some, I change because I feel more comfortable. Others, I need to. I can’t change ten, 11 players to face one of the best teams in Brazil. I can’t. We’re going to lose. There are 45,000 people here who want to win and we have to compete”, he pointed out.

Full of problems, São Paulo returns to the field on Wednesday (20), at 8:30 pm, to face Internacional, in Beira-Rio, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.