Itaú has plans to launch a Bitcoin brokerage

Itaú has confirmed that it plans to launch a Bitcoin exchange, showing that it is interested in the digital currency. Know more.

Last Thursday (14), Itaú confirmed that it plans to launch a Bitcoin brokerage, showing that it is interested in the digital currency.

This initiative was already awaited by the cryptocurrency market in Brazil, as there is a lawsuit in the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), promoted by brokers against banks, which also accuse Itaú of practicing unfair competition.

Itaú currently has its own product portfolio for clients with several products covering cryptocurrencies, such as investment funds, created especially in partnership with Hashdex and B3.

Bitcoin Broker

According to Reuters, Itaú executives confirmed at an event held on Thursday (14) the project to launch a Bitcoin brokerage in the future.

However, this is not entirely new, since since April 2022, Itaú has already analyzed the possibility of trading cryptocurrencies. However, there is still a date for the launch of the operation, as it is still in the study phase.

In addition, a new area of ​​Itaú in the cryptocurrency sector was presented, which shows the growing interest in digital currency by the Brazilian bank.

According to the Bitcoin Archive profile on Twitter, with Itaú’s entry into the bitcoin market, the digital currency would be available to 55 million customers and at least 28,000 ATMs.

Other companies

Before, in partnership with Paxos, a US regulator, institutions such as Nubank, PicPay and Mercado Pago launched the purchase and sale of Bitcoin for their customers. With this, traditional banks are staying out of the cryptocurrency market that turns billions. Thus, Itaú’s initiative demonstrates that soon other Brazilian banks will also enter this market.

Purchase of part of Avenue

Recently, Itaú announced the purchase of 35% of the Avenue brokerage. However, the institution has plans to acquire 50.1% of the company in the coming years.

Avenue also operates with cryptocurrencies. In this way, Itaú already has bitcoin trading in its operation.

Image: Joa Souza / Shutterstock.com