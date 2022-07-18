Itaú is releasing credit for those who fulfill these 3 missions

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Ethanol price plummets and excites drivers: Check it out!

iti, the digital bank of the Itauis sending invitations to some clients and former clients to participate in a mission that releases the iti credit card with an initial limit of R$ 500. In the campaign, called “Release my card”, you will have to fulfill some tasks and your limit may reach up to BRL 1400.

Iti also works as a digital wallet, just like the PicPay app and other options on the market. Therefore, it becomes a safer way to make payments, since there is no need to expose your bank details. Check the message sent to the bank’s customers.

What are the missions to get credit in iti?

In order for you to reach this limit, you must complete 3 missions by September 15, 2022, or another date mentioned in the email. Therefore, after carrying out all the missions, the deadline for receiving the approval of the card is up to 10 working days. According to the information sent to customers, you must:

Click on the “I want” button described in the email; Have at least BRL 350 in your account for up to 30 days – you can withdraw the amount after 30 days; Keep the name clean during this time.

How does iti Itaú work?

In addition to being able to transfer values ​​within the application, in iti you will be able to register other credit cards and make payments via QR Code in machines.

Itaú’s digital account also has automatic income, that is, its balance earns 100% of the CDI without having to do anything.

In this way, iti proves to be a complete solution for those who want to have a free account, with income, which also works as a digital wallet.

What are the advantages?

In iti, you have several benefits and you can also control yourself using the app more. If you want to know more about this digital wallet, check out the advantages of having an account and order your card without having to prove income.

Zero annuity;

Second copy of the card with a fee of R$ 9.90;

One free digital withdrawal per month – fee of R$ 6.90 for the others;

Fee of R$ 12 for withdrawals by card;

Virtual card, for online and physical purchases;

Card in Braille;

Online subscriptions: watch series and listen to music without ads;

Register the card for payments in delivery and transport apps;

Credit card accepted in any machine;

Payment by approach;

Physical card without numbers.

