Itaúsa (ITSA4) and 4 more shares to seek profit of up to 15% this week, according to Terra – Money Times

THE Land Investments made a single change to its recommended portfolio of actions for the week of July 18-22. The broker removed the papers from the Sum group (SUM3) to make room for the Carrefour (CRFB3).

According to analysts, Soma loses the position, because, despite the asset marking bottom, it has not yet shown signs of recovery.

The new member stands out for having a diversified business portfolio with a presence in the retail. Carrefour’s shares receive target at R$18.90 and R$19.90 — which implies a potential rise of 14.90%.

the actions of BRF (BRFS3), Dexxos (DEXP3), Itaúsa (ITSA4) and Usiminas (USIM5) accompany the supermarket company in the portfolio.

In the last week, Terra’s portfolio had a negative performance of 3.07%, compared to the 4.58% drop in the Ibovespa (IBOV).

BRF was the positive highlight of the portfolio in the period, with an appreciation of 3.97%. At the other end, Usiminas and Soma had the worst performances, with drops of 6.50% and 6.36%, respectively.

In the 12-month period, the portfolio increased by 1.08%, while its benchmark index dropped 25.14%.

Here are the recommendations for this week:

Company ticker Target Weight Carrefour CRFB3 BRL 18.90 / 19.90 20% BRF BRFS3 BRL 17.60 / 18.00 20% Dexxos DEXP3 BRL BRL 13.50 / 14.80 20% Itaúsa ITSA4 BRL 9.40 / 10.00 20% Usiminas USIM5 BRL 13.50 / 14.20 20%

