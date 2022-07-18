“It’s Flamengo against Bangu”, says Bolsonaro about defeating Lula

The president says he will attend electoral debates if former president Lula also appears

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) rejected this Sunday (17.Jul.2022) the possibility of being defeated by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in this year’s elections. He compared the electoral dispute to a football game between Flamengo and Bangu, in which his ticket would be the team rubro-negro. He also stated that he will attend the electoral debates if PT decides to attend.

“He [Lula] who will call me. I’m pretty sure I won’t call him. There is no ‘if’ in this question. It’s Flamengo, with all due respect, facing Bangu. It doesn’t make sense. Even with the reserve team. With all due respect to Bangu from my state, Rio de Janeiro”, declared in an interview with journalists.

Watch (2min):

Bolsonaro spoke about the electoral dispute when commenting on the meeting scheduled with ambassadors on Monday, which has the Brazilian electoral system as its theme. According to him, the aim is totransparency”. For this year’s elections, he stated that the ideal scenario is one in which the defeated candidate calls the winner without doubts about the electoral process.

“The focus is on electoral transparency. Make it so that, once the elections are over, no one doubts it and the loser immediately calls the winner“, said. In this scenario, she said that he is the one who will receive Lula’s call.

Asked whether or not to go to the electoral debates, Bolsonaro said he did not hit the hammer on his participation and that he could attend if Lula also participates. The PT is in first place in the voting intention polls.

“If Lula goes, I’ll go too. any shift”, declared. The president said he was sure he had “votes on the street” and repeated not believing in research. He also declared that General Braga Netto is his “vice of dreams”.

support plates

The Chief Executive stated that he had not yet chosen the candidate he would support for the Senate in São Paulo, after presenter José Luiz Datena (PSC) withdrew from running for office.

He declared that the dispute in the State is “difficult” and defended the choice of the most competitive candidate between state deputy Janaína Pascoal (PRTB), former minister Marcos Pontes (PL) and deputies Marco Feliciano (PL) and Carla Zambelli (PL)

“There are 4 names in dispute, they want me to decide. If I decide 3 [deles] will become my enemies. […] The analysis you have to do with a cool head is who has the most votes because the left will launch a competitive candidate […] If there’s no way, I’d prefer to take it on odd or even”, declared.

Regarding the elections in the Federal District, Bolsonaro claimed to have been “surprised” for the announcement of the ticket with Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), who will run for reelection, and former minister Damares Alves (Republicans), in search of a seat in the Senate.

“I was surprised by this plate, I was not aware of anything. Some think I have the ascendancy over Damares. I don’t have. Damares owns herself“, said.

PowerDate

Search PowerDate held from July 3 to 5, 2022, showed that the scenario for the presidential succession remains stable and focused on Lula and Bolsonaro. Today, PT has 44% of voting intentions against 36% of the current president.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from July 3 to 5, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-06550/2022.