Ivete on new program: ‘I’m going in on Sundays, but I really want to make it everyone’s Monday’ | Fantastic

The start was given for the new program by Ivete Sangalo, “Ivete’s Popcorn” . The Sunday premieres on July 24 on Globo and promises a lot of fun for the public.

Excited about the new project, the singer spoke with Renata Ceribelli and gave a spoiler of what’s to come: pranks, riddles, challenges, lots of music, of course, and chat. More than that, Veveta will also face the competitions together with his guests, famous or anonymous.

“I don’t think people have ever seen me like this with all these facets put into practice. I’m managing to put a little bit of everything, but what I thought was the coolest thing about the program is that it has fun. As we say in Bahia, there is a good ‘esculhambação'”, says Ivete.

“The name of the program is ‘Pipoca’, it says a lot about me. About my story, about carnival, about Sunday. Popcorn comes after the trio. It’s a completely democratic, creative movement. I have fun, sing, dance, I literally play,” she says.

“It’s a program that I left with my muscles ‘everything’ hurting”, he laughs. “Because ‘botox’ doesn’t make us laugh properly. So we laughed so hard that it spilled over to ‘botox'”, he jokes.

“Every day I wake up, I say, ‘Today is the most special day of my life and I go upstairs, and I I’m in my prime’. Everything I do has a ‘I’m debuting, I’m releasing, everything is new’ character. Everything has to be new to me”, comments Veveta.

“I’m going in on Sundays, but I really want to make it everyone’s Monday. I want this Monday for people to come lighter, for us to change the status of this Monday. May Sunday be so special that Monday will arrive soft and delicious in our lives”.

