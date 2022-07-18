Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas







Photo: Publicity / On the JLo / Modern Popcorn

Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated the 20th anniversary of their first relationship by getting married on Saturday (18/7), at midnight, in Las Vegas, accompanied by their five respective children.

After the news made the rounds on celebrity websites on Sunday, Lopez posted confirmation in her official “On the JLo” newsletter with several exclusive photos from her special day. When registering her marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, she came up with a new married name: Jennifer Affleck.

“We made it,” she shared excitedly. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line to get a license with four other couples, all doing the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”

She added: “We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we will wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have. imagined. One that we’ve dreamed of for a long time and that became real (in the eyes of the state) for a long, long time.”

Lopez described wearing a “dress from an old movie” and Affleck a jacket from her own closet.

“We’re so grateful to have love in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing kids, and a life we’ve had reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the time of your life on a Las Vegas tour of midnight in the tunnel of love, with your children and the one you will live with forever. Love is a big thing, perhaps the best of things – and it’s worth the wait,” the artist concluded.

The two first dated from 2002 to 2004, when they collaborated on the movie “Contato de Risco”. The wedding was set for September 14, 2003, but was postponed due to excessive media attention. The separation took place four months later.

The couple rekindled their romance last April and got engaged for the second time a year later.

Lopez is the mother of twins Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck has three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel from her marriage to Jennifer Garner.

The couple bought a property in Bel Air last month worth an estimated $55 million, big enough to hold all the kids together.