Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who re-engaged after 20 years, reportedly got married last Saturday (16). That’s what TMZ claims. The two obtained their marriage license in Clark County, in the Las Vegas area of ​​the US state of Nevada. According to records obtained by the press, the two would have taken the license with the legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

A source close to the two would have confirmed the union, according to the website. Earlier this year, the singer was spotted wearing an engagement ring while visiting a furniture store and last April, the engagement announcement was made by her on an exclusive website for fans. As early as last month, the two were spotted with a moving truck at their respective homes in the Los Angeles area.

The two started dating 20 years ago. Shortly after the singer ended her marriage to dancer Chris Judd in June 2002, she and Ben Affleck struck up a romance and formed one of the most popular couples in Hollywood at the time, earning the nickname “Bennifer”. It didn’t take long for the engagement to happen and the following year, in 2003, they starred together in the feature film “Contato de Risco”.

The wedding was scheduled for September 2003 and canceled four days before the ceremony, but it was not until January 2004 that the couple made it official. In 2004, J Lo married singer Marc Anthony, and the following year, Ben married actress Jennifer Garner. Last year, Jennifer Lopez announced her divorce.