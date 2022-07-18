Jennifer Lopez shares first wedding photos with Ben Affleck: “Best night of our lives” – Who

+



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding (Photo: Playback/On The JLo)

Jennifer Lopez released the first photos of her wedding to Ben Affleck, held in Las Vegas, in the United States, on Saturday night (16). The singer spoke about the ceremony in her newsletter, On The JLoreleased this Sunday (17).

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And in the end, love is patient. Twenty years of being patient,” Jennifer wrote. “It was exactly what we wanted. Last night we traveled to Las Vegas and got in line to get our license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she said.

The singer said that the two arrived at the chapel around midnight. “They graciously stayed open for a few more minutes. They let us take pictures,” Jennifer described.

“So with the best witnesses you can imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. they had Bluetooth for a (short) walk down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we’ve dreamed of for a long time,” he said.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving, and good for each other. We had that. And so much more. Better.” night of our lives”, defined Jennifer.

“They were right when they said, ‘All you need is love.’ and maybe you will find the time of your life on a tour of Las Vegas at 12:30 am in the tunnel of love, with your children and with whom you will spend forever. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things — and it’s worth the wait. Love, Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

JLo and Ben first dated in mid-2002 and got engaged in November of that year. They postponed their planned wedding to September 14, 2003 four days in advance because of “excessive media attention” before ending their relationship in January 2004. The two rekindled their romance last year after JLo ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

