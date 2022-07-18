Jennifer Lopez shows first images of her wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas | Pop & Art

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez showed details of her marriage to actor Ben Affleck to fans who subscribed to her newsletter, On the JLO, on Sunday (17). They got married in Las Vegas, in the United States, on Saturday (16), almost 20 years after they split.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient… Last night, we flew to Las Vegas, stood in line to get a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to wedding capital of the world,” he said in the letter to fans.

According to her report, the couple faced the same difficulties of newlyweds who decide to marry in the city, such as the queue.

2 of 5 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s return rocked the entertainment world — Photo: BBC Return of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shook the entertainment world – Photo: BBC

“Behind us, two men held hands and embraced,” the letter continued. “In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – all of us wishing for the same thing – for the world to recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient symbol and almost universal of marriage.”

She says they almost didn’t make it to the chapel on time, around midnight, but they managed to get a few minutes to take pictures. “They kindly stayed open late for a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible evidently used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show it would cost extra, and he was in bed).”

In the letter, she shared details of the dresses. One of them, with long, lace sleeves and sweetheart neckline, corset bodice, in addition to the lace veil by Zuhair Murad. The artist also wore a second dress that, according to her, is from an old movie that was kept.

3 of 5 Jennifer Lopez — Photo: Playback/Instagram/Chris Appleton Jennifer Lopez — Photo: Playback/Instagram/Chris Appleton

“I’ve had this dress for so many years and I was storing and storing and storing and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she said.

Jennifer said that Affleck used a piece from her own closet. “So, with the best witnesses you can imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and exchanged rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

“They even had Bluetooth for a (short) walk down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. A dream we’ve dreamed of for a long time and that has come true.”

4 of 5 Jennifer Lopez — Photo: Playback/On the JLO Jennifer Lopez — Photo: Playback/On the JLO

According to People magazine, Jennifer intends to adopt her husband’s surname, according to documents obtained by the publication. The singer even signed the newsletter as “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.

Jennifer and Affleck started dating in 2002 and got engaged the same year. They even arranged to get married in 2003, but broke up.

5 of 5 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in a February 2003 image — Photo: REUTERS/Fred Prouser Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in a February 2003 image — Photo: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Affleck is married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Lopez had twins Max and Emme, 14, with Grammy Award-winning singer Marc Anthony, with whom she got married in 2004.

In 2021, they resumed their relationship. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we’re more experienced, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now and we have to be very aware of these things,” the singer told the magazine earlier this year.

“It’s a beautiful outcome that it has happened this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.”