Jessica Alves undergoes new plastic surgery in Azerbaijan and says she is close to the end of the surgical saga after revealing that she has already had more than 90 interventions – Monet

Model Jessica Alves traveled to Azerbaijan to undergo plastic surgery with surgeon Mubariz Mammadli (Photo: Reproduction)

Brazilian model Jessica Alves, 38, revealed that she underwent a new plastic surgery. The celebrity traveled to Azerbaijan to undergo body contouring liposuction with Bodytite and an endoscopic facelift.

According to the DailyMail newspaper, Jessica has already spent more than £900,000 (approximately 5.7 million reais, in current conversion) to undergo another 90 surgical interventions over the last 20 years.

Model Jessica Alves (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

“A lot of people see me as a plastic surgery addict. But the truth is, I’m biologically a man who is now a woman, so surgeries were necessary for me to be the person I am today,” the model explained to the publication.

“I’m very strong and determined and I do whatever it takes to make me happy. There’s no better feeling than waking up in the morning, looking in the mirror and seeing the woman I’ve become with the help of forward-thinking, innovative surgeons around the world. world,” added Jessica.

To undergo the new aesthetic procedure, the model spent more than a year on the long waiting list on the agenda of renowned surgeon Mubariz Mammadli.

Jessica Alves revealed to fans details of the last surgical procedure she underwent (Photo: Reproduction)

In the interview with DailyMail, Jessica also revealed that she is close to the end of her surgical saga and that only a few more interventions will be done before she stops undergoing plastic surgery.

“I’m far from perfect, I don’t even want to be perfect, but there are some things I need to fix before the summer is over. Then I’ll be done with plastic surgery for the rest of my life”, punctuated the model.